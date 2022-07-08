Kraft, Morgan Among Former Patriots Named HOF Semifinalists

FOXBORO — The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, in conjunction with the Seniors Committee, has revealed its list of 54 semifinalists for possible induction into the Hall’s Class of 2023.

The Coach/Contributor Committee annually nominates individuals who did not appear on the Hall of Fame’s ballots, while the Seniors Committee proposes a select group of players who were not chosen during their initial induction window on the main ballots.

The respective selection committees now will consider the candidates and vote to send 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors through to the finalists stage. The results of those reduction votes will be announced July 27.

Four of this year’s semi finalists have ties to the New England Patriots organization.

Robert Kraft

Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, the team’s owner and CEO has overseen the most successful run of any NFL franchise during that time span. Under Kraft's ownership, the Pats have made the playoffs 21 times in his 27 years as owner. They have won 19 AFC East titles, including all but three since 2001 and 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019. They represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 1996 (lost), 2001 (won), 2003 (won), 2004 (won), 2007 (lost), 2011 (lost), 2014 (won), 2016 (won), 2017 (lost) and 2018 (won). After having never won more than 11 games prior to Kraft's arrival, the Patriots have won at least 12 games 14 times, including finishing the 2007 regular season undefeated. For much of Kraft’s prolific run in the Patriots’ owners box, the team was under the direction of head coach Bill Belichick and led on the field by quarterback Tom Brady. However, his leadership, financial management and steady hand at the helm has made Kraft of of the most respected owners in the NFL, as well as all professional sports.

Stanley Morgan

Morgan is widely regarded as one of the game’s best receivers to have yet earned enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Best known for his ability as a "deep threat" receiver, he holds the NFL record (among receivers with at least 500 catches) with 19.2 yards per catch, and also holds the Patriots team record for total receiving yards in a career. Morgan was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro. He was selected to the New England Patriots team Hall of Fame in 2007. Morgan was also named to the Patriots’ 1970’s and 1980’s All-Decade Teams. Statically, Morgan’s resume is solid. He finished his career with 557 receptions for 10,716 yards and 72 touchdowns. He also logged 127 rushing yards and 989 combined return yards.

Marty Schottenheimer

Though Schottenheimer is most prominently known as the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins, Schottenheimer also had a seven-year career as a linebacker. Prior to the 1969 season, Schottenheimer was sent from the Buffalo Bills to the then-Boston Patriots, where he spent the next two seasons. Schottenheimer played 23 games with the Pats, making five starts. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in July 1971 for tackle Mike Haggerty. Still, Schottenheimer’s nomination is predominately based on his coaching resume. He finished his career on the bench having placed eighth in career wins at 205 and seventh in regular season wins at 200. Schottenheimer has the most wins of an NFL head coach to not win a championship.

Frank ‘Bucko’ Gilroy

Despite a 10-year playing career, Gilroy is best known for his nearly 50 years as a front office executive and scout. He joined New England as the director of player personnel in 1971. Gilroy remained in the organization for the remainder of his career as the team’s general manager and, later, Vice President. Starting in 1994, he transitioned into a scouting role with the Pats, in which he would remain until his death in 2007 at the age of 86. Working alongside Belichick, he helped assemble the early Patriots dynasty teams. He is credited with being a founding force behind some of the most prominent scouting services currently used in the NFL, including the NFL’s annual Scouting Combine.