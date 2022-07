The long-term future of New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom seemingly will be a talking point among some for a second consecutive weekend. It's expected that deGrom will opt out of his contract following the season, and recent reports from ESPN's Buster Olney and SNY's Andy Martino suggest the 34-year-old could ultimately sign elsewhere. Martino later noted that deGrom and the Mets may need to address "a few micro-aggressions" before they consider extending their relationship beyond the current campaign.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO