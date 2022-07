Students from the Building and Trades Program at St. Lawrence-Lewis’ Seaway Tech Career Center recently dropped off the gazebo they had built for program members at United Helpers Independent Senior Living. Given the size of the structure, it had to be cut in half and reassembled after being dropped into place. From left, Building and Trades Instructor Lawrence Ashley, Wyatt Colton, of Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Josh Hall, of Massena Central School, Building and Trades Teaching Assistant Michael Rodenhouse, and United Helpers Community Housing Manager Jennifer Dean. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by United Helpers.

