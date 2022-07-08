Traffic alerts: July 8

NAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested Divonyia Lajoy Davis and charged her with grand theft and two counts of criminal use of personal identification information. Back in August and September of 2019, the Naples Police Department got two separate complaint from guests who stayed at the Historic Gulf Coast Inn. The former guests said their credit cards were used to reserve rooms after the victims gave the card number to a hotel clerk over the phone.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO