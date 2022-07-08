ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Traffic alerts: July 8

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIqb3_0gYqBZtL00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

LSCO investigates a death near Palm Beach Blvd

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working death investigation on Palm Beach Blvd in Alva. An LSCO mobile command center unit was at the crime scene and they are blocking off entrances to two homes with crime scene tape. The Sheriff’s Office has not said who died or whether...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fatal crash near RSW Airport under investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirms they are investigating a fatal crash near the Southwest Florida International Airport premises. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along a wooded portion near Terminal Access Rd. FHP says initial reports indicate one person was killed. The person was the sole...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers

A crash on southbound Cleveland Avenue by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers temporarily shut down the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Friday morning. It is unknown if anyone was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Traffic Accident#Fhp#I75 Nb#Southbound N
FOX 4 WFTX

Lee County deputy helps save infant’s life

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 3-month-old baby is now recovering back at home after a Lee County deputy helped save their life. Back on June 18, Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after hearing a baby wasn’t breathing. When she got to the scene, she saw the baby was turning blue.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car chase leads to arrest of driver, passenger in Collier County

A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County. William Easley, 25, faces charges of possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam, and THC edibles. Easley also is charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as fleeing law enforcement. He was wanted on two warrants out of Lee County, as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested for making a mass shooting threat

Cape Coral police have arrested a man they say sent a text to someone threatening a mass shooting. Police arrested Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55, at his home on Lucaya Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department say they received information from another...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Authorities say crime spree at 4 casino arcades in Lee County are related

At least three casino arcades across Lee County were targeted in a crime spree that included robberies and grand thefts on Thursday. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Cape Coral Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating similar cases “which are believed to be related.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Woman arrested almost 3 years after alleged grand theft

NAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested Divonyia Lajoy Davis and charged her with grand theft and two counts of criminal use of personal identification information. Back in August and September of 2019, the Naples Police Department got two separate complaint from guests who stayed at the Historic Gulf Coast Inn. The former guests said their credit cards were used to reserve rooms after the victims gave the card number to a hotel clerk over the phone.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Deputies need help identifying two burglary suspects

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men about a Walmart theft that happened Thursday. One of the men, wearing a dark shirt and tan shorts, went into the store and filled two shopping carts with phone cases, chargers, a drone, a computer and a lawn mower before leaving through an emergency exit with everything.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Fort Myers sued over potential Farmer Joe’s location

A company leasing 36 acres of land from the city of Fort Myers since November 2004, filed a lawsuit against the city over not being able to purchase part of the property at 5600 Lee Blvd., according to a contractual agreement. Johnston & Johnston LLC filed the lawsuit Thursday morning,...
FORT MYERS, FL
BoardingArea

Win A $5,000 Vrbo Stay In Fort Meyers, Florida!

Homeaway.com is currently running the Vrbo and Fort Myers Florida’s “It’s a Good Day” Sweepstakes!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $5,000 Vrbo stay in Fort Meyers!. I’ve never been to this part of Florida (and I’d assume that $5,000 can get you...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy