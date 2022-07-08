Traffic alerts: July 8

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunfire and standoff lead to Naples man's hospitalization
A man was taken to the hospital after he shot at Collier County deputies and a SWAT team during an overnight standoff.
WINKNEWS.com
LSCO investigates a death near Palm Beach Blvd
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working death investigation on Palm Beach Blvd in Alva. An LSCO mobile command center unit was at the crime scene and they are blocking off entrances to two homes with crime scene tape. The Sheriff’s Office has not said who died or whether...
Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man shooting from a Florida home is facing charges after a nine-hour standoff with police. Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. Authorities say the man then shot at the deputies through...
Fatal crash near RSW Airport under investigation
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirms they are investigating a fatal crash near the Southwest Florida International Airport premises. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along a wooded portion near Terminal Access Rd. FHP says initial reports indicate one person was killed. The person was the sole...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-year-old with critical injuries following golf cart crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was transported to a hospital with critical injuries after a golf cart turned onto its side while driving. On Friday morning, the driver, a 14-year-old girl, was driving the golf cart on Alamo Avenue coming up to Embry Street. The golf cart...
WINKNEWS.com
1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
WINKNEWS.com
Standoff in Collier County neighborhood ends with man’s hospitalization
A man is in the hospital after a standoff with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The standoff ended in a deputy-involved shooting that injured the man’s ear, the sheriff’s office said. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the man was taken to the hospital due to an...
WINKNEWS.com
Crash by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers
A crash on southbound Cleveland Avenue by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers temporarily shut down the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Friday morning. It is unknown if anyone was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Lee County deputy helps save infant’s life
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 3-month-old baby is now recovering back at home after a Lee County deputy helped save their life. Back on June 18, Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after hearing a baby wasn’t breathing. When she got to the scene, she saw the baby was turning blue.
Man threatens to stab diner at Florida steakhouse with a fork
Lee County, FL - A man's been arrested after threatening to stab a diner in the neck with a fork at a Southwest Florida restaurant. According to Lee County Deputies, 49-year-old Joseph Vadder was arrested at the Wasabi Steakhouse on Wednesday after threatening a diner. Authorities say the victim was...
WINKNEWS.com
Car chase leads to arrest of driver, passenger in Collier County
A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County. William Easley, 25, faces charges of possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam, and THC edibles. Easley also is charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as fleeing law enforcement. He was wanted on two warrants out of Lee County, as well.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man arrested for making a mass shooting threat
Cape Coral police have arrested a man they say sent a text to someone threatening a mass shooting. Police arrested Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55, at his home on Lucaya Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department say they received information from another...
Rock Creek residents concerned about speeding boats
The topic of speeding boats will be up for discussion at this week’s Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting.
WINKNEWS.com
Authorities say crime spree at 4 casino arcades in Lee County are related
At least three casino arcades across Lee County were targeted in a crime spree that included robberies and grand thefts on Thursday. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Cape Coral Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating similar cases “which are believed to be related.”
Woman arrested almost 3 years after alleged grand theft
NAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested Divonyia Lajoy Davis and charged her with grand theft and two counts of criminal use of personal identification information. Back in August and September of 2019, the Naples Police Department got two separate complaint from guests who stayed at the Historic Gulf Coast Inn. The former guests said their credit cards were used to reserve rooms after the victims gave the card number to a hotel clerk over the phone.
Deputies need help identifying two burglary suspects
NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men about a Walmart theft that happened Thursday. One of the men, wearing a dark shirt and tan shorts, went into the store and filled two shopping carts with phone cases, chargers, a drone, a computer and a lawn mower before leaving through an emergency exit with everything.
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Fort Myers sued over potential Farmer Joe’s location
A company leasing 36 acres of land from the city of Fort Myers since November 2004, filed a lawsuit against the city over not being able to purchase part of the property at 5600 Lee Blvd., according to a contractual agreement. Johnston & Johnston LLC filed the lawsuit Thursday morning,...
Win A $5,000 Vrbo Stay In Fort Meyers, Florida!
Homeaway.com is currently running the Vrbo and Fort Myers Florida’s “It’s a Good Day” Sweepstakes!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $5,000 Vrbo stay in Fort Meyers!. I’ve never been to this part of Florida (and I’d assume that $5,000 can get you...
WINKNEWS.com
7 suspects still wanted in Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Poisonous Fruit”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four of the people who were on the run after their large drug operation at the end of June. In total, 58 people have been arrested in what the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is calling “Operation Poisonous Fruit.”. The operation...
