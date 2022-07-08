ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where Giants' Offense Ranked on Yardbaker's 'NFL’s Most Explosive Offenses' List

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

The New York Giants offense hasn’t exactly lit things up in the last several seasons. But even with the addition of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, both formerly with the first and second-ranked most explosive offenses according to Yardbarker, the Giants’ projected offense only managed to snag the 27th overall spot in the pre-season rankings.

Notes article author Seth Trachtman of the Giants’ ranking:

The Giants have seen five consecutive losing seasons, and enter what could be Daniel Jones' final chance to show he's a starting quarterback. Whether the addition of a new coaching staff led by Brian Daboll leads to a turnaround remains to be seen, but it couldn't be worse than the prior regime. The Giants have an uber-talented wide receiver group that has done a lot of nothing lately, led by free-agent bust Kenny Golladay, while Saquon Barkley hasn't been the same since his rookie season due to injuries.

Based on what reporters witnessed in the spring, the Giants' offense will be much different than the rather antiquated system that was in place the last two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oc7k_0gYqBP4500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IO0T9_0gYqBP4500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UYyv_0gYqBP4500

The new system, which is still a work in progress, will include more pre-snap motion, which is heavily used by both the Bills and the Chiefs, and an excellent way to help the quarterback get a jump on figuring out what the defense might be looking to deploy.

The new system will also emphasize getting the ball out of quarterback Daniel Jones’s hands quickly and to his playmakers. This should help the Giants play at a faster tempo, especially in the very beginning, as the offense adjusts to the new system where it’s often natural for players to think more rather than be on auto pilot.

And the new system looks like it will deploy more creative route concepts to better take advantage of mismatches against the defense. Specifically, the Giants look like they’ll be getting running back Saquon Barkley into space more often, where his size and athletic ability can be a nightmare for opposing linebackers and defensive backs to handle.

That all being said, the Giants coaching staff can have the most brilliant plans in the world for the offense. Still, it won’t mean much if the skill position players end up battling injuries again, if Jones doesn’t flourish in this system, and/or if the offensive line once again proves to be “different” rather than “better.”

Those unknown factors, combined with the Giants’ past history of struggles on offense, certainly justify the current ranking—for now. But certainly, the Giants offense has a lot of potential to quickly rise up the ladder if everything falls into place as expected.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading quarterback situations for all 32 NFL teams heading into 2022 season

Coming to pass Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports The NFL has seen drama all offseason, and the quarterback position has not been an exception. Baker Mayfield is in Carolina and QBs were drafted and shuffled. What do the current rosters look like for all 32 teams?Arizona Cardinals Arizona Republic Kyler Murray is the quarterback—if he is happy and Arizona finds a way to make him satisfied with his contract. Easier said than done. Other names on the roster are Jarrett Guarantino, Colt McCoy, and Trace McSorley. Would seem Kliff Kingsbury would need to have Murray to have playoff hopes. Grade: C+Atlanta Falcons Dale...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Key Saints position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints will lean a lot on their defense this coming 2022 NFL season, and their secondary unit will be the anchor. Through both free agency and the NFL Draft, New Orleans has done a good job this summer of improving several key areas. Though not technically finished, the Saints have finished the bulk of the labor-intensive work. There are undoubtedly several roster spots on the Saints that warrant worry as training camp draws near. These positions of concern include running back, tight end, and guard. On the other hand, in the lead-up to the regular season, the Saints can lean on the fact that their defense should be among the best in the league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Chicago Bears released a statement that the “only potential project” being explored for a new stadium is at Arlington Park. “The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Bills#American Football#Most Explosive Offenses
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy