Where Giants' Offense Ranked on Yardbaker's 'NFL’s Most Explosive Offenses' List

The New York Giants offense hasn’t exactly lit things up in the last several seasons. But even with the addition of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, both formerly with the first and second-ranked most explosive offenses according to Yardbarker, the Giants’ projected offense only managed to snag the 27th overall spot in the pre-season rankings.

Notes article author Seth Trachtman of the Giants’ ranking:

The Giants have seen five consecutive losing seasons, and enter what could be Daniel Jones' final chance to show he's a starting quarterback. Whether the addition of a new coaching staff led by Brian Daboll leads to a turnaround remains to be seen, but it couldn't be worse than the prior regime. The Giants have an uber-talented wide receiver group that has done a lot of nothing lately, led by free-agent bust Kenny Golladay, while Saquon Barkley hasn't been the same since his rookie season due to injuries.

Based on what reporters witnessed in the spring, the Giants' offense will be much different than the rather antiquated system that was in place the last two years.

The new system, which is still a work in progress, will include more pre-snap motion, which is heavily used by both the Bills and the Chiefs, and an excellent way to help the quarterback get a jump on figuring out what the defense might be looking to deploy.

The new system will also emphasize getting the ball out of quarterback Daniel Jones’s hands quickly and to his playmakers. This should help the Giants play at a faster tempo, especially in the very beginning, as the offense adjusts to the new system where it’s often natural for players to think more rather than be on auto pilot.

And the new system looks like it will deploy more creative route concepts to better take advantage of mismatches against the defense. Specifically, the Giants look like they’ll be getting running back Saquon Barkley into space more often, where his size and athletic ability can be a nightmare for opposing linebackers and defensive backs to handle.

That all being said, the Giants coaching staff can have the most brilliant plans in the world for the offense. Still, it won’t mean much if the skill position players end up battling injuries again, if Jones doesn’t flourish in this system, and/or if the offensive line once again proves to be “different” rather than “better.”

Those unknown factors, combined with the Giants’ past history of struggles on offense, certainly justify the current ranking—for now. But certainly, the Giants offense has a lot of potential to quickly rise up the ladder if everything falls into place as expected.