Austin, TX

How Kaitlin Armstrong tried to hide from authorities

By Kelsey Thompson
informnny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country using the passport of someone “closely associated” to her on May 18, and attempted to hide in Costa Rica by changing her appearance and using fake names, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday at a press...

www.informnny.com



 

The Associated Press

Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga teacher before she was tracked down by U.S. and local authorities, investigators said Thursday. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, had cut and darkened her hair, and had a bandage on her nose and discoloration under her eyes when she was arrested at a beachside hostel on a immigration charge on June 29, Brandon Filla, deputy U.S. Marshal said a news conference to detail the 43-day search for her. Filla declined to say whether authorities believed Armstrong had some sort of surgery to change her facial features. Filla said Armstrong told investigators when she was arrested that the bandage was for an injury from a surfing accident. “When she was encountered by uniformed officers in Costa Rica, she didn’t give her true identity at first,” Filla said. “But when she was taken into custody and questioned, minutes later she confessed to her true identity.”
AUSTIN, TX
SoJO 104.9

Feds: Woman Accused of Murder in TX Misused Passport in NJ

Federal authorities say a woman from Austin, TX, who is accused of murdering a professional cyclist in that city misused a passport when she flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong is facing one count of misuse of a passport in connection...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Which Texas city made Uber’s most expensive rides list?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin soars in popularity, so, too are its Uber ride prices. Texas’ capital city ranked seventh in NetCredit’s list of most expensive U.S. cities for Uber costs with an average cost in Austin of $23.92. NetCredit based its findings on 6.2-mile trips using Uber’s calculator, analyzing every world capital along with both the U.S. and U.K.’s 30 biggest cities. NetCredit also analyzed rides based on times for service, including rush hour, workdays and weekends.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

5 rescued from upside-down vehicle in SE Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - Five people were rescued after being trapped in an upside-down vehicle in southeastern Travis County. EMS, fire and STAR Flight crews all responded to the scene on US 183 near Planeview Drive, just south of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Two adults...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

City of San Marcos accepting donations of pedestal, box fans

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The city of San Marcos will be accepting donations of fans to help those who do not have or cannot afford air conditioning during the summer. The city is asking for donations of new, 12-inch or larger multipurpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans. Cash or check financial donations are also accepted. All contributions will be used to purchase new fans for distribution to people in need of assistance.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen transported to Round Rock hospital following shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after a shooting. The Austin Police Department says it received a call about a shooting in the area of E. Yager Lane and Thompkins Drive in Northeast Austin at 5:18 p.m., however it appears the victim, a teenager, was shot at a different location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

4 people displaced, 2 pets killed in overnight fire in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an overnight fire at a home in North Austin has displaced four people. AFD said around 2:13 a.m. July 10 that an exterior deck fire had extended to a two-story home in the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive. Just after 2:30 a.m., the fire was knocked down.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person injured after reportedly jumping off Barton Springs Bridge

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been injured after they reportedly jumped off the Barton Springs Bridge Sunday evening. The call originally started as a water rescue just after 4:30 p.m., says ATCEMS, but the rescue was canceled just before 5 p.m. as the person, an adult, was out of the water.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Historic home of civil rights advocate burns down in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A historic landmark in Taylor burned down early Sunday morning, the city said. The Taylor Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at 3:32 a.m., and when they arrived “the building was engulfed in flames,” per the city. Several fire crews responded to the fire, but the home burned to the ground.
TAYLOR, TX
KXAN

APD investigating homicide in ‘tent community’ on N Lamar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in a “tent community” at the 9900 block of North Lamar Blvd. One man was found dead, APD said. Officer Alexandra Parker said a little before 7:30 a.m., 911 got a call about a shooting at a “tent community” behind the Inn Town Suites. […]
KXAN

APD investigating northeast Austin homicide Saturday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Austin. It happened in the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane, which is near East Yager Lane. APD officers said at a briefing early Sunday one man was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition, while another person was found dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX

