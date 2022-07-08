How Kaitlin Armstrong tried to hide from authorities

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga teacher before she was tracked down by U.S. and local authorities, investigators said Thursday. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, had cut and darkened her hair, and had a bandage on her nose and discoloration under her eyes when she was arrested at a beachside hostel on a immigration charge on June 29, Brandon Filla, deputy U.S. Marshal said a news conference to detail the 43-day search for her. Filla declined to say whether authorities believed Armstrong had some sort of surgery to change her facial features. Filla said Armstrong told investigators when she was arrested that the bandage was for an injury from a surfing accident. “When she was encountered by uniformed officers in Costa Rica, she didn’t give her true identity at first,” Filla said. “But when she was taken into custody and questioned, minutes later she confessed to her true identity.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO