The rising cost of housing has been a major problem for many people, particularly skyrocketing rent prices. "It's hard. Nowadays everything is so expensive," said Sonia Saravia, a Colorado renter. She has watched Colorado grow over the last 22 years. Ever since her parents bought a trailer in Boulder in 2000. She says since then big tech has come to town and brought with it high paying jobs, but that wasn't good for her family because it drove up the cost of living. "Every time it grows, we have to pay more," said Sonia. Their lot rent started at $300 a month and has...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO