Edgecomb, ME

Edgecomb Community Church

By Marjorie Di Vece
 3 days ago

Beginning July of 2022 Edgecomb Community Church, UCC will be holding two Celtic Prayer Services each month on the second and fourth Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The first and third (and fifth) Sundays will be a...

Watershed Salad Days Saturday!

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts invites visitors to their 55-acre campus in Newcastle for the 27th annual Salad Days celebration and fundraiser Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This clay-centric festival offers an opportunity to get to know the arts nonprofit that attracts world-class artists from...
NEWCASTLE, ME
Author Susan Conley at Popham library

Susan Conley, the award-winning author of five books, including her newest, best-selling novel Landslide, which was named a New York Times Book Review’s “Editor’s Choice,” will speak about her work on Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m. as part of the Popham Beach Library Summer Series.
PORTLAND, ME
Taking in ‘Homes on Tour’

Four Wiscasset homeowners opened their doors to visitors for the first “Homes on Tour” Saturday, July 9; Wiscasset Creative Alliance, the event’s sponsor, hopes this will become a new summertime tradition. The weather couldn’t have been better, blue sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. By noontime nearly 100 people had taken part in the tour. Three homes on High, Lee and Federal streets were included on the in-town tour with another one south of town on Birch Point Road. Visitors could visit them in any order they wished, and the three in the village district were within easy walking distance of one another.
WISCASSET, ME
July 9 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Edgecomb, ME
Maine Society
Make your own skin salve

Dry summer skin be gone! Join the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) to soothe chapped lips and skin by learning to make your own skin salve on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Meet us at the LOCAL Garden in south Bath to use just a few simple ingredients to make a wonderful lavender calendula coconut salve, using calendula flowers grown in LOCAL garden. This workshop is designed for adults and children 8 years old and older. Containers and supplies will be provided. We ask for a suggested donation of $5 to cover the supplies. No prior experience needed!
BATH, ME

