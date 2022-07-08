Edgecomb Community Church

Four Wiscasset homeowners opened their doors to visitors for the first “Homes on Tour” Saturday, July 9; Wiscasset Creative Alliance, the event’s sponsor, hopes this will become a new summertime tradition. The weather couldn’t have been better, blue sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. By noontime nearly 100 people had taken part in the tour. Three homes on High, Lee and Federal streets were included on the in-town tour with another one south of town on Birch Point Road. Visitors could visit them in any order they wished, and the three in the village district were within easy walking distance of one another.

