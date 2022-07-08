Philadelphia police searching for 7 young suspects wanted in deadly attack

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of seven young suspects wanted in a deadly attack last month.

The incident took place at 2:38 a.m. on Friday, June 24, on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say 73-year-old James Lambert was attacked by four males and three females. The suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.

They say the suspects struck the victim several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.

In surveillance video released by police on Friday, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.

Police say the man suffered injuries to his head.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said at least two teens took part in the beating and the medical examiner has ruled Lambert's death as blunt force trauma.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries the next day.

"The message I would put out there to the parents of these juveniles, if they are aware that their son or daughter is involved in this incident, contact an attorney and contact the homicide unit," Smith said.

The same day as Lambert's attack, a group of teens critically injured a 53-year-old man walking in the 1600 block of Mt. Vernon Street. The teens in that attack were arrested, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.