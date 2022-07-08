Hurricane PD to hold women’s self defense class

HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Hurricane Police Department has announced that it will be holding a women’s self defense class that is scheduled to get underway near the end of the month.

The class, alternatively referred to as a RAD – Rape Aggression Defense – Class, is an eight-week course which will be held onl Tuesdays beginning July 26, 2022.

Each course will be two hours, running from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Those interested in registering should be 16 years of age or older.

The fee for the class is $65 per person, which is due at the time of registration. Those interested are encouraged to act quickly, as class sizes are limited.

To register, one can call (304) 562-1151, or stop by the Hurricane Police Department Office at 3245 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane anytime between 8:00am and 4:00pm Monday to Friday.

The Hurricane Police Department is also one of many departments currently accepting applications for multiple positions, and have extended the deadline for applications for Certified and Non-Certified Officers to tomorrow, Friday, July 8, 2022.

Those interested in applying to join the department can pick up an application at the office, or obtain a digital copy at www.hurricanewv.com.