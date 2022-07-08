ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Hurricane PD to hold women’s self defense class

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGXeJ_0gYq9mRr00

HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Hurricane Police Department has announced that it will be holding a women’s self defense class that is scheduled to get underway near the end of the month.

The class, alternatively referred to as a RAD – Rape Aggression Defense – Class, is an eight-week course which will be held onl Tuesdays beginning July 26, 2022.

Each course will be two hours, running from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Those interested in registering should be 16 years of age or older.

The fee for the class is $65 per person, which is due at the time of registration. Those interested are encouraged to act quickly, as class sizes are limited.

To register, one can call (304) 562-1151, or stop by the Hurricane Police Department Office at 3245 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane anytime between 8:00am and 4:00pm Monday to Friday.

The Hurricane Police Department is also one of many departments currently accepting applications for multiple positions, and have extended the deadline for applications for Certified and Non-Certified Officers to tomorrow, Friday, July 8, 2022.

Those interested in applying to join the department can pick up an application at the office, or obtain a digital copy at www.hurricanewv.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

State Police investigating missing person case

(LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, Corporal G.W. Collins of the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a report of a missing person, identified as Brittany M. Horn (Duff), age 32 of Kermit, West Virginia. Corporal Collins was advised the female was last seen on...
KERMIT, WV
SCDNReports

Ex-Wife Kicks in Door of West Portsmouth Home

A West Portsmouth man contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office just before 1 am to report an incident on Careys Run Road. He told police someone kicked in his front door, breaking the lock. The man claimed his ex-wife and stepson were behind the break-in, pointing to the fact that only his former wife’s belongings were taken from the home.
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Man injured, no charges filed in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No charges have been filed in connection with a Friday morning shooting in Charleston. According to Charleston police, Anthony Crowder, 45, of Charleston, was shot in the stomach by a man at the North Charleston softball fields at just before 3 a.m.. Police said they learned...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Hurricane, WV
Metro News

West Virginia State Police graduates 26 cadets in 70th class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have a new set of members ready to work following graduation. The graduation ceremony for the 70th Cadet Class was held Friday at the West Virginia State Culture Center and featured 26 individuals. “This class we have here is a tight,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Self Defense
WVNS

Two Oak Hill men facing felony charges

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men are facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday, Deputies performed a traffic stop on a driver in Glen Jean. As he went to open the glove box to get the vehicle’s registration, a bag of methamphetamines allegedly fell out. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a scale, a large amount of cash, a large number of suboxone strips, and multiple EBT cards with different names than those in the vehicle.
OAK HILL, WV
woay.com

WVSP release details about Raleigh County police shooting

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police release details about Wednesday’s police shooting in Raleigh County. Captain R.A. Maddy says on Wednesday at approximately 9:47 a.m., initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off Dry Hill Rd. They say the suspect then stole a blue truck and fled in an unknown direction.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect who was fatally shot in Raleigh County is identified

—————- UPDATE: West Virginia State Police release update on suspect who was shot in Raleigh County. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle. The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wymt.com

Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Clendenin for malicious assault

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—The Clendenin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a malicious assault suspect. Clendenin PD says that Christopher D. Burdette is wanted for questioning about a malicious assault that happened on Wednesday. They ask anyone who has information about Burdette’s whereabouts to call Patrolman...
CLENDENIN, WV
WSLS

Videos of police shooting a man near West Virginia Mall go viral

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. – Videos taken by the public of an officer-involved shooting near Crossroads Mall in Bradley, West Virginia have gone viral via multiple social media platforms. The graphic videos were taken by members of the public, many of which were in vehicles while they were stopped along...
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy