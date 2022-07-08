ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Driver killed in fiery crash on Bell Simmons Road in Asheboro

By Justyn Melrose
 3 days ago
At 10:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on Bell Simmons Road, about 1/10 of a mile west of U.S. 220 Business south. (Submitted photo)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a fiery crash along Bell Simmons Road in Asheboro, according to Highway Patrol.

At 10:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on Bell Simmons Road, about 1/10 of a mile west of U.S. 220 Business south.

Police say a Mitsubishi Montero SUV was heading west on Bell Simmons Road when it crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left and hit several small trees. The SUV then caught fire.

The driver, 59-year-old Michael Ray Cranford, was thrown out of the vehicle and died. Police say it appears he was not restrained in the vehicle.

Officers do not know the cause of the crash at this time.

