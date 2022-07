Last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance was full of surprises. It’s crazy how so many of these couples every season just ignore all the red flags. Despite all of the entertainment and drama it provides, I actually feel a little sorry for them. It has to be extremely hard to leave everything and everyone you know and only have a short time to get married and assimilate to a new life. But that is not to say some of the responsibility isn’t on them. It doesn’t seem like most of these couples actually discussed and agreed on some of the most important things before they applied for their K-1 Visa.

