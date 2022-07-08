ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Quiet summer weather expected through the weekend

By Anikka Abbott
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are warming again slightly Friday. The coast will be in the 70s on the Central Coast, 70s to low 80s on the South Coast,...

keyt.com

KEYT

Top official during massive New Mexico blaze gets new post

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The supervisor who was in charge of the Santa Fe National Forest when the federal government sparked what became the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history has been temporarily assigned to a post in Washington, D.C. Her replacement was named Friday, but some have questioned the timing as the ongoing cost of fighting the fire totals about $275 million. Forest officials said the assignment was in the works before the wildfire began. The blaze is the result of two planned burns that were meant to clear out overgrown and dead vegetation to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire. A recent review highlighted multiple missteps by Forest Service employees in planning for the prescribed fires.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KEYT

Backers of Oregon gun-safety measure hope for fall ballot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Backers of a proposed initiative in Oregon that would require individuals to secure permits to buy firearms say they have gathered enough signatures to put the issue before voters in the November election. The Rev. Mark Knutson, a chief petitioner of the initiative, delivered the signatures Friday afternoon to the Oregon secretary of state’s office in Salem, accompanied by students and other volunteers. Election officials, who work under Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, will verify that the signatures are from registered voters. The initiative supporters needed to deliver at least 112,080 registered voters’ signatures by the Friday deadline. Proponents say they delivered 161,545 signatures.
SALEM, OR
KEYT

Nebraska Republicans fire chairman at tumultuous convention

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans have fired their longtime party chairman at a tumultuous state convention that highlighted divisions within the party driven by activists who support former President Donald Trump and want to take the party further to the right. The Omaha World-Herald reports that after convention delegates voted to remove Chairman Dan Welch on Saturday, most of the other state party leaders resigned. Republicans were sharply divided during this spring’s gubernatorial primary battle between two conservative candidates: the eventual winner, Jim Pillen, and businessman Charles Herbster, who was endorsed by Trump. Welch, who led the party for eight years, said he thought the disputes were related to primary.
NEBRASKA STATE
KEYT

Georgia’s Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate. The Georgia Democrat’s campaign for governor swamped Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in the two months ended June 30. She raised nearly $22 million in the period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp. Abrams is nearing $50 million raised since starting her campaign in December. Kemp has raised a total of $31 million. Abrams now has more cash on hand than Kemp for the first time this campaign. That includes $6.3 million raised by a special Abrams leadership committee before she officially became the Democratic nominee in May. The Abrams campaign argues it must outspend Kemp to overcome his advantages as the incumbent.
GEORGIA STATE
Texas State
KEYT

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal investigation is underway after feces were sent to Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators. The letters were intercepted by mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron. Why they were sent is unclear. Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney says no specific message was included in the letters. The return addresses were deemed fake. Fortney calls the incident “outrageous” and says it was a serious biohazard that could endanger all Statehouse employees. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating and wouldn’t comment on details, including whether the waste was human or animal.
OHIO STATE
KEYT

Report: Cuomo wrongly used state resources to promote book

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A report by a law firm says former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo improperly used state employees and resources for a $5.1 million book deal in 2020. New York’s soon-to-be disbanded ethics commission moved Thursday to make the report public. It found Cuomo misused...
ALBANY, NY
KEYT

Texas judge blocks investigations of 2 trans youth families

A Texas judge has continued blocking the state from investigating two families of transgender youth that have receiving gender affirming medical care. The judge on Friday said she was still considering whether to prevent additional investigations against a third family that sued and members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The ruling was the latest obstacle for the state’s efforts to label such gender affirming care as child abuse. The state Supreme Court in May allowed the state to continue such investigations but blocked one against a family that had sued.
TEXAS STATE

