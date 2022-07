This is a night dedicated entirely to celebrating the heroes in our lives. Whether you work in public safety, are the survivor of a fallen hero, or simply appreciate the service and sacrifice made by heroes on a daily basis, this is the perfect event for you to show your support. Held at the Owensboro Convention Center on July 16 at 6 p.m., doors will open and seating begins at 5:20 p.m. Seats can be purchased right here for $60 each. There is never a cost to immediate survivors of fallen heroes.

