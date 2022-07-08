ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jethro Tull's Thick As A Brick gets 50th anniversary release

By Jerry Ewing
 3 days ago
(Image credit: PLG UK Catalog)

Jethro Tull's 1972 classic album Thick As A Brick celebrates it's 50th anniversary with a new half-speed master vinyl reissue, complete with the original 12-page newspaper packaging that came with the original version of the album.

The new reissue will be released on July 29 through PLG UK Catalog. At the same time, the 40th anniversary CD/DVD special collector’s edition, now a rare find, will also be reissued on October 7.

The new vinyl version is a half-speed master of Steven Wilson’s 2012 remix, which comes housed in a replica of the original St. Cleve Chronicle & Linwell Advertiser newspaper, which was originally written by Ian Anderson, Jeffrey Hammond and John Evan, although the lyrics for the album were credited at the time to the fictitious child character, Gerald Bostock, whose parents supposedly lied about his age.

Thick As A Brick was the first album to feature drummer Barriemore Barlow, who featured alongside Ian Anderson, Martin Barre, John Evan and Jeffrey Hammond. The album was created in response to critics wrongly labelling the band's previous album, Aqualung, as a concept album.

Pre-order Thick As A Brick vinyl 50th Anniversary Edition.

(Image credit: PLG UK Catalog)
(Image credit: PLG UK Catalog)
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.

