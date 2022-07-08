ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden signs order to protect reproductive healthcare, calls on voters to help legalize abortion

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyL9B_0gYq7F1400

July 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a new executive order on Friday aimed at protecting access to abortion and reproductive healthcare, and called on voters to help this fall by electing lawmakers who will codify Roe vs. Wade into federal law.

Among other things, the order seeks to protect abortion drugs and emergency contraception. But Biden's order is limited in its power and the president cannot unilaterally supersede the Supreme Court's decision last month to strike down Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 high court precedent that legalized abortion nationwide.

In his remarks Friday, Biden leveled heavy criticism against the Supreme Court and said its move to overturn Roe was "an exercise in raw political power."

"This was not a decision driven by the Constitution," he added. "This was not a decision driven by history.

"Today's supreme court majority is playing fast and loose with the facts."

Biden's remarks were directed at the court's six conservative justices, all of whom voted to strike down legalized abortion.

"The practice of medicine should not be frozen in the 19th century," he said.

Also included in Biden's order are provisions to safeguard patient privacy, expand access to contraception, increase public education efforts and establish an interagency task force that will include U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to coordinate policymaking and program development.

Friday's order also directs the Health and Human Services Department to submit a report within 30 days informing Biden what actions it's taking to protect reproductive healthcare.

Biden's order comes amid rising pressure from fellow Democrats and millions of Americans to respond to the Supreme Court's decision and take action to protect legalized abortion. A number of states have moved to entirely ban the procedure outright since the ruling.

Since the decision, congressional Republicans have also blocked an effort to codify legalized abortion in federal law and Democrats are under mounting pressure to act to protect women's right to choose.

In his remarks Friday, Biden called on voters to elect lawmakers this November who will work to codify legalized abortion into federal law.

"Your votes can make that a reality," he said. "You, the women of America, can determine the outcome of this issue."

"For God's sakes, there's an election in November. Vote, vote, vote," he added.

The White House said the Justice Department will also provide assistance to states and afford legal protections for out-of-state patients and providers who offer access to abortions.

Friday's order also seeks to protect mobile abortion clinics that have been deployed to help out-of-state patients access the type of reproductive healthcare that is now illegal in some states.

Comments / 11

Jan Bengston
5d ago

He does not have that power. HE SHOULD BE IMPEACHED for violating his oath. Treason against the highest court in the land. Didn't they say Trump did that?? HIPOCRITES .

Reply
8
MONGO
5d ago

the laws against murder should apply equally to all human beings regardless of their size, location, convenience, limitations, desirability or financial status

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

'This is so awesome. It's a miracle!' GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene joins pro-life celebrations after Roe v Wade is overturned by SCOTUS - with DC police 'fully-activated' as US braces for weekend of rioting and violence

Controversial Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said the end of Roe v Wade is 'a miracle', as Washington DC's police was 'fully-activated' in anticipation of a weekend of rioting and violence. Speaking moments after the Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 opinion Friday, Greene said: 'I think it’s a...
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
394K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy