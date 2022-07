Showtime Sports and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) officially announced that Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will step up his level of competition when he faces Hasim Rahman Jr., son of former two-time heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman, on Saturday, August 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Madison Square Garden in New York City in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for eight rounds. Tickets will go on sale July 12 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at www.msg.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO