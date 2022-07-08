Twitter users discuss how men instantly resist ideas put forth by women without considering them

Twitter users discuss how men instantly resist ideas put forth by women without considering them

After months of ups and downs of watching her husband lose an exhausting fight against a deadly superbug infection, in February 2016, infectious disease epidemiologist Steffanie Strathdee was informed that he would not survive. Her husband, Tom Patterson, was too racked with bacteria to live, doctors told her. "And I have this conversation that nobody ever wants to have with their loved one," Strathdee told an audience at the health and wellness event, Life Itself, according to CNN . "I said, 'Honey, we're running out of time. I need to know if you want to live. I don't even know if you can hear me, but if you can hear me and you want to live, please squeeze my hand.'

"And I waited and waited," she continued. "And all of a sudden, he squeezed really hard. And I thought, 'Oh, great!' And then I'm thinking, 'Oh, crap! What am I going to do?'" It all began when Patterson was taken ill with terrible stomach cramps during a Thanksgiving trip on the Nile in 2015. He was rushed to Germany for treatment after a facility in Egypt failed to help his deteriorating symptoms. In Germany, doctors discovered a grapefruit-sized abdominal abscess packed with Acinetobacter baumannii, a vicious bacteria resistant to virtually all medications. Found in the sands of the Middle East, the bacteria was blasted into the wounds of American troops struck by roadside bombs during the Iraq War, earning the pathogen the label "Iraqibacter."

Emotional presentation from @chngin_the_wrld of @UCSanDiego at #PhageFutures conference about using #phages to save her husband from Iraqibacter. A true team effort which brought together the nascent phage treatment community. pic.twitter.com/qeCm4dLNQd — PhagePro (@PhagePro) January 29, 2019

"Veterans would get shrapnel in their legs and bodies from IED explosions and were medevaced home to convalesce," Strathdee explained, referring to improvised explosive devices. "Unfortunately, they brought their superbug with them. Sadly, many of them survived the bomb blasts but died from this deadly bacterium." Acinetobacter baumannii now tops the World Health Organization's list of hazardous bacteria for which new antibiotics are desperately required. "It's something of a bacterial kleptomaniac. It's really good at stealing antimicrobial resistance genes from other bacteria," Strathdee said at the Life Itself event. "I started to realize that my husband was a lot sicker than I thought and that modern medicine had run out of antibiotics to treat him."

Not long after he first fell sick, Patterson was medevaced to the couple's hometown in San Diego, where he taught psychiatry and Strathdee was the assistant dean of global health sciences at the University of California, San Diego. "Tom was on a roller coaster—he'd get better for a few days, and then there would be a deterioration, and he would be very ill," said Dr. Robert "Chip" Schooley, a leading infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego who was a longtime friend and colleague. As weeks turned into months, "Tom began developing multi-organ failure. He was sick enough that we could lose him any day."

What Strathdee did after that reassuring hand squeeze from her husband was nothing short of extraordinary. First, she discovered an obscure treatment that gave her a ray of hope: battling superbugs with phages, viruses designed by nature to consume bacteria. She learned that phage treatment was well established in former Soviet bloc countries but had been discounted long ago as "fringe science" in the West. "Phages are everywhere. There's 10 million trillion trillion—that's 10 to the power of 31—phages that are thought to be on the planet," Strathdee said. "They're in soil, they're in water, in our oceans and in our bodies, where they are the gatekeepers that keep our bacterial numbers in check. But you have to find the right phage to kill the bacterium that is causing the trouble."

Meet the scientist who defeated 'the world's worst #bacteria ' to save her husband’s life - https://t.co/FUpJUvPwca pic.twitter.com/PrVJPkpFir — Emmanuel Naouri (@EmmanuelNaouri) February 24, 2021

Then Strathdee persuaded phage experts all around the country to sift through molecular haystacks of sewage, bogs, ponds, boat bilge, and other excellent breeding habitats for bacteria and their viral adversaries. "You know the word persuasive? There's nobody as persuasive as Steffanie," said biochemist Ryland Young, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics who runs the lab at Texas A&M University's Center for Phage Technology. "We just dropped everything. No exaggeration, people were literally working 24/7, screening 100 different environmental samples to find just a couple of new phages."

They took on the incredibly challenging goal of identifying a small number of precisely distinct phages capable of combating a specific type of antibiotic-resistant bacteria that was practically eating Patterson alive. Next, the US Food and Drug Administration had to approve this unproven concoction and scientists had to purify it so that it wasn't lethal. Since phage therapy has not undergone clinical trials in the United States, each case of "compassionate use" required a good deal of documentation—a time consuming process. Fortunately, the woman who answered the phone at the FDA said, "'No problem. This is what you need, and we can arrange that,'" Schooley recalled. "And then she tells me she has friends in the Navy that might be able to find some phages for us as well."

@edwardhospital An inspiring story of when knowing WHAT to do & WHO to call saved a life! I hope that #IPATH #USNavy #RylandYoung include minorities in their #Phages research! #SuperBug natural enemy of bacteria saved #SteffanieStrathdee husband's life https://t.co/WWLeZiDybi — E.O. (@treat2c) July 10, 2022

Scientists at the US Naval Medical Research Center soon "found a few phages that appeared to be active against the bacterium," said Strathdee. Around the same time, Young and his team also found four promising phages that ravaged Patterson's antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a test tube. Next came the hard part: figuring out how to separate the victorious phages from the soup of bacterial toxins left behind. "Both the Navy and Texas A&M got busy, and using different approaches figured out how to clean the phages to the point they could be given safely," said Schooley.

Despite all the odds, only three weeks after her husband's reassuring hand squeeze, Strathdee witnessed physicians intravenously inject the purified cocktail from Young's lab into her husband's body.

"We started with the abscesses because we didn't know what would happen, and we didn't want to kill him," Schooley said. "We didn't see any negative side effects; in fact, Tom seemed to be stabilizing a bit, so we continued the therapy every two hours." Two days later, the Navy cocktail arrived and those phages were injected into Patterson's bloodstream to tackle the bacteria that had spread to the rest of his body. "We believe Tom was the first person to receive intravenous phage therapy to treat a systemic superbug infection in the US," Strathdee revealed. "And three days later, Tom lifted his head off the pillow out of a deep coma and kissed his daughter's hand. It was just miraculous."

Strathdee's tale is one of unwavering determination and incredible good fortune. It's also a narrative that might save countless lives from the increasing threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs—perhaps even yours. "It's estimated that by 2050, 10 million people per year—that's one person every three seconds—is going to be dying from a superbug infection," Strathdee told the Life Itself audience. "We have been caught for the last 2 1/2 years in this terrible situation where viruses have been the bad guy. I'm here to tell you that the enemy of my enemy can be my friend. Viruses can be medicine."

Katie Wood has been taking her four children to Cornfield Point in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, for almost a decade every summer. However, unlike all the other times, a single trip to the beach this year proved to be one that would shift her entire outlook on parenting. Speaking to TODAY Parents , the Boston-based mom of four revealed that she has watched the same woman walk up and down the beach ever year. "Her name is Donna and she has Alzheimer's," the 40-year-old said. "I have met her before, but she doesn’t remember any of us. The community keeps an eye on her. She's a total sweetheart."

Wood was watching her children play by the water during one such trip to Cornfield Point earlier this month when Donna approached her with a surprising request. "She came up to me and said, 'Will you take me into the water?'" Wood recalled, admitting that her initial reaction was that she didn't want to get wet. "But everything in me was like—get in the water." As the pair waded into the ocean, Donna gave insights about her background and why she is always drawn to water.

"(Donna) comes to the beach for her peace," Wood revealed. Her kindness toward the elderly woman did not go unrewarded as Donna returned the favor by sharing some precious words of parenting advice that left a lasting impression on Wood. "She looked around at the kids and said, 'The best thing we can do as moms is to simply create memories'," Wood said of Donna's response when asked for her "best Mom advice." She shared that although simple, Donna's words had a powerful impact on her as the sentiment came at the perfect time in her life.

Wood, who was at the beach that day with her sister, Erin Connor—also a mom of four, revealed that she often feels like she gets caught up in "too much" as a mom. "My sister and I get so overwhelmed sometimes, so when you hear someone comment who has been through life, to take the pressure off and just make memories... it felt so right," she said. Connor managed to capture the heartwarming interaction between Wood and Donna on camera and Wood's social media posts about the incident have left netizens moved by the elderly woman's words and remembering their own mothers and grandmothers.

"When this adorable woman comes up to me at the beach and asks if I'd swim with her... You ignore the fact that the water is cold.⁣ You ignore that 'I don't want to get wet' feeling.⁣ You ignore the jellyfish. And you go in.⁣ And you listen to her talk about the ocean and her childhood and all the things about life. ⁣And when I asked her what her best Mom advice is, she said, "to simply create memories," Wood captioned a photographed of herself with Donna. In another post sharing a video of the two wading into the water, she wrote : "Bigger car. Bigger house. More things. Never enough. Really, they just want you. Thanks for the reminder Donna that the best thing we can do with our kids is to simply make those memories."

Warm comments flooded the Wood's posts on Facebook . "Beautiful reminder to stop and listen to the heart and wisdom of our elders! Beautiful moment captured! Thanks for sharing," wrote Judy Fergason Pryor. "Ok this choked me up and made me miss my Grandma who was exactly the type to grab a young person to assist her and chat and share life. Let’s all be that kind of life matriarch," commented Ceci Winter Bentler.

A server gave rise to more discussions about the tipping culture in the United States after posting a two-part rant about customers who don't tip their servers enough. Ben Raanan, who goes by @blazikenben on TikTok, took to the platform last month to explain how leaving meager tips for servers is not okay in today's day and age amid rising inflation. "Okay, this is for all you bad tippers out there. If you're a bad tipper, listen up. Okay, if you don't know how to tip, I get that. But for your information, $10 is not, like, cute like it used to be," Raanan says in a video that's been viewed over 161k times. "It's not the 1950s, it's not the 2000s anymore."

Two things can be true at once:



1. Tipping is a bad institution



2. You are a bad person if you don’t tip appropriately — Jimmy from Jimmy’s Room (@JimmysRoom1) July 9, 2022

"Okay, inflation means that $10 is not worth that much anymore. You can't just leave a little cute $5, a little cute $10 for your server and think that that's like fun and cute. It's not fun and cute. Okay, if your bill was like $50, you can leave 10," he continues in the video. "That's 20%, that's fine. If your bill was $200 and you leave me $10, that's 5%, that's fu**ed up. That's a fu**ing insult. Okay, don't do that at a restaurant. If you come back to my restaurant after leaving me 5%, honestly even 10%, I'm [going to] say something. I'm [going to] be like, 'Was there a problem with your service last time? Because you tipped 10%, 5%, and that is not a good tip at all.' [I will] put you on the spot."

Raanan then went on to urge fellow servers to start calling out customers who don't tip enough. "This is fu**ed up. People shouldn't be doing that. If you don't know how to calculate the tip, take the bill, move it one decimal point, that's 10%, double it, that's 20%. That's what you should tip," he concluded. Thousands responded to Raanan's rant, with some who have experience working in the service industry agreeing with him and others stating that his frustration was directed towards the wrong people. "Who created the 20% rule anyway lol. We always tip 20 but this video rubbed me the wrong way. It's what I WANT to give not HAVE to," commented on TikTok user.

The pandemic-era bump in tipping is officially over—and inflation might be to blame (via @CNBCMakeIt ) https://t.co/54RIg0XcNY — CNBC (@CNBC) June 8, 2022

"Do not blame the customers, blame your boss for not paying you what you deserve," wrote another. "Come at your employers with that. They making bank not paying you while you are mad at the wrong people. How do they get away with paying $2?" asked a third TikTok user. On the other end of the discussion, one commented: "Going out to eat is a luxury and service just like getting your nails done, hair etc. If you can't afford to tip for a SERVICE get takeout and stay home." Another pointed out: "People that don't tip and say 'maybe they should pay you a livable wage' don't realize that if servers got paid more, their food would cost a lot more."

It's the fact it's not a custom in most other Western countries, the fact that it's something we only allow with service jobs, and the fact that it allows the customer to receive service before assigning it value... gotta be racist. — Christopher Keelty (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈 (@keeltyc) June 4, 2021

A few days after posting his original rant, Raanan made a follow-up video protecting his stance on the topic. "If I'm not entitled to a tip, you're not entitled to a good service. Guess what? You take for granted the nice experience that you have at restaurants. I think most people do. Until you've worked a server's job, I think you truly don't understand all that extra work," he states in the 2-minutes-long clip. "All the hard work that servers do, that's extra that they don't have to do. It's a minimum wage job. I could give you minimum wage work... You come to a restaurant because you don't want McDonald's, you want a service experience."

Pretty much what I would have guessed. Just one of the many ways US laws worked hard to maintain slavery by other names after it was abolished. — Christopher Keelty (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈 (@keeltyc) June 4, 2021

"You want people to serve you... Every 10 seconds, pulling me away from my tables. Guess what, that is not the norm for restaurants. That's not just how a restaurant is. That exists because you have grown up in a system where tipping exists. So there's an implicate... there's an implied contract that I'm giving you good service because you're going to tip me. That is why you've always gotten good service at restaurants... I'm not the entitled one. You are entitled if you think that your nice experience at restaurants is out of the kindness of my heart. No. Money makes the world go round. And if you want good service, you better give me a good tip. That's just how it works," he concluded.

A father who was told he didn't have long to live in 2019 is now walking his daughter down the aisle. Sean Guinness, 60, considers himself "the luckiest man" after he was treated for melanoma in 2011 and it returned eight years later and spread to his liver and intestine. Guinness, who hails from Harrogate, UK, said he never thought he'd be there for his daughter's wedding, let alone walk her down the aisle. He is now "cancer-free" after undergoing immunotherapy, reported BBC. "When I was really ill, Amelia wanted me to write a letter that could be read out on her wedding day," he said.

"I feel blessed that I will now be there for her." He says "there are no words" to describe how grateful he feels. Guinness also has a son.

He was diagnosed with Stage 1A melanoma after he did a health check-up after noticing a mole on his leg bleeding. The mole was removed via a small operation. He was told that there was a "very small" chance of the cancer returning. He moved on with his life and all was good until he felt stomach pain in 2019. A scan showed that cancer had returned and it had also spread. “I was ready for living the happy life because my wife and I had brought up a family together. And then suddenly, it felt like everything I’d worked for was being taken away from me very sharply," he said. Doctors said parts of his small intestine had to be removed. He underwent an operation to have the parts removed and was recovering. Three weeks later, his doctors had bad news for him. "My surgeon told me the very dramatic and scary news that I had eight months to live," he recalled. It came as a huge shock to him and his family.

He was prescribed nivolumab and ipilimumab as part of immunotherapy in the hope that his immune system would find and kill the cancer cells. It worked and Guinness, who's a government IT specialist, was finally cancer-free. He believes he was cured by a “miracle drug." He still can't to terms with the fact that he can now walk his daughter down the aisle. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world. I don’t want to win anything. I don’t want to win the pools. I don’t want to win the lottery — I feel like I’ve won the lottery many times over," said Guinness, reported WalesOnline. “I’m very close to my daughter, and to be able to walk her down the aisle and to give her away at her wedding day — it’s the things that you dream of in middle age. I’m a reasonably articulate person, but the words that I can use seem quite feeble compared to the emotions that I feel. I’m grateful to everyone who has got me this far.”



Guinness is now part of a program at the University of Oxford that studies the causes and treatment of melanoma. Guinness' diagnosis also raised awareness among his loved ones and a few of his friends have also supported the program. They even organized a sponsored cycle ride across France to raise money for the research. Mark Middleton, a melanoma oncologist at the university, had nothing but kind words for Guinness for how he had supported the program. Middleton called him "a fantastic advocate" for improving diagnoses and patient involvement.

Guinness is now looking forward to his daughter Amelia's wedding in August. "I do not think there are any words in the English language that describe the feeling of gratefulness," said Guinness.

Greyhound Rescue, a non-profit organization launched in Australia in 2009, has partnered with HammondCare to support the elderly in residential aged care homes by giving them a sense of companionship through the novel Hounds Helping Humans program. The non-profit will take rescued greyhounds to care homes, where senior citizens will have the opportunity to interact with them. According to experts, visits from an animal can be an energetic experience or an exciting part of a person’s day, especially for those diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Therefore, the pilot program is expected to improve residents' overall well-being. So far, the project's volunteers have had an "amazing heartfelt response" to the initiative, Australian Dog Lover reports.

Natalie Panzarino, the President of Greyhound Rescue, said she was excited about the chance to work with senior citizens. "At Greyhound Rescue we know all too well the magic that these incredible greyhounds can bring to people’s lives," she said in an interview with the media outlet. "What better way to share this magic with more people than bringing Greyhounds to where they are really needed, to brighten the lives of people who are craving connection and companionship. Greyhounds are great candidates to assist with well-being in aged care services. They are generally calm and docile in nature as well as being tall enough to be accessible to people who are in wheelchairs or confined to beds."

HammondCare, an independent Christian charity, is equally excited about the project as life engagement is a key component of the organization's relationship-based model of care. Chief Executive Mike Baird shared, "Meaningful involvement with everyday life is crucial to everyone’s well-being. What a wonderful outcome if rescued Greyhounds can be given a new purpose providing happiness for those who are older in the community." The two organizations have been collaborating to develop the Hounds Helping Humans project for several months now.

"COVID lockdowns kept frustrating our plans and shifting our start date, but the enthusiasm never waned," Panzarino explained. "When we announced the program to our volunteers there was an amazing heartfelt response. So many of our people are keen to be part of this initiative and contribute to such an important part of society." The initiative was made possible by a grant from Australian Ethical. Hound and human teams were carefully composed through a stringent selection process. Each team has undergone purpose-designed training to prepare them for the sounds, sights, activities and equipment (such as wheelchairs and trolleys) they will encounter in the aged care environment. The training also encompasses communication techniques to facilitate meaningful connections between the hounds and HammondCare clients.

Kerry-Ann Plant is one of the volunteers visiting care homes with her greyhound Eevee. She said, "When the idea was floated I thought Eevee would be a great candidate. She loves meeting new people, if they are sitting or standing all the better; she thinks they are waiting for her to give her pats. I thought it was such a lovely idea to be able to bring a bit of joy to people who don't have the chance to connect with beautiful puppies, it is a match made in heaven." Like Plant, dozens of other volunteers have signed up to brighten the days of senior citizens across Australia's aged care homes. You can learn more about the Hounds Helping Humans program by following Greyhound Rescue on Facebook. Click the link here .

Not everyone gets to turn 104, and when you do, you hope to have done enough good in your life to have people celebrate your life. Gerald was certainly one of them and he was celebrated more than he could have ever imagined. It all started when his loving son, Kevin Mills, reached out to Twitter and announced that his father was turning 104 and asked if people could send him wishes. Mills also shared an adorable image of his father. "This is my dad, Gerald. He turns 104 on 12 July," tweeted Mills. "Any chance I can muster 104 happy birthdays from Twitter? He'll be amazed and baffled in equal measure." The simple birthday wish turned into an adorable thread of people sharing images and birthdays of people they loved, with a majority of them featuring aged grandparents.

Happy extended family blowing out candles on birthday cake on a garden party - stock photo/Getty Images

The tweet was flooded with replies and it's fair to say the centenarian received more than 104 birthday wishes. The tweet garnered more than 423k likes. People wished Gerald well ahead of his 104th birthday. Adam Hill posted a picture of his young daughter and said she would live as long as him, and wished him as well. "Happy Birthday Gerald. This is my daughter Flora who was born 12 weeks premature and has just come home to us at three months old. Hope she makes it to 104 too," read the tweet. Some shared images of their elderly relatives while wishing him. Joanna shared an image of her 101-year-old grandmother and wrote , "Happy birthday Gerald! My nan, Bridget, shares a birthday with your dad and she’ll be 101 this year! Hats off and many, many happy returns to these two very special centenarians and all the others on here!" Another person shared an image of their baby granddaughter and wrote , "Cheers Gerald! My birthday is also July 12th, a toast to us! My new granddaughter thinks the secret to long life is being extra cute but I think you already know that by looking at your pic!"

For Gerald: 🎂 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 5, 2022

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the series, wrote "For Gerald" and shared an emoji of a cake. Even Stephen Fry, the English actor and comedian, got in on the act, writing , "Happy birthday Gerald! xx" Another person shared a picture with his grandmother and her sister while wishing Gerald. "Can we get 105 likes for my 105-year-old grandma Mary on the left and 104 likes for her 104-year-old sister Tina in the middle? This is from my visit today with them where they each both live in their own houses on their own."

Happy Birthday, Gerald. My dad shares your birthday, July 12th. He would have been 70 this year but just passed away May 14th.



I ♥️ and miss him so. pic.twitter.com/Ye3UHENCnT — Kate (@companionkate) July 5, 2022

The simple tweet turned into a campaign and even made it to the radio. "Happy Birthday Gerald from 94.5 KHI in Ocean City, MD," read a tweet , before linking a video of the host talking about it on the radio. Sharon Steed shared an image of her late dad sitting on the sofa next to an adorable dog. "Happy birthday, Gerald!! My dad made it to 86 (this is him before he passed this past Christmas with my dog, Washington); he probably would have talked your ear off and eaten all the cake with you today!"

Have a great birthday on the 12th , Gerald!You look fantastic! 🎉🎉 This is my dad , Robert, who turned 75 on the 23rd of June. He looks about the same age as you, though. I pray he can maintain those looks for the next 30 years. pic.twitter.com/jG9IYP7e69 — Ilene Pretorius 🐭 (@Ilenetjie) July 5, 2022

One person even went to the extent of sharing the newspaper from Gerald's birthday.

Happy Birthday Gerald! Here's the Leominster News from your birthday. Next were having a sale, so no change there. Have an amazing day! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/IIxmAUDbke — Call Me Al Farm (@eggforbread) July 5, 2022

I am loving this thread. Sir Gerald started something special! Celebrating our elders and their milestones! My Grandma just turned 95 on June 30.🥰 pic.twitter.com/cL4XuhRecb — Tracee Loran (@traceeloran) July 5, 2022

Happy Birthday Gerald! Hope your day is filled with joy. My mom is way younger, she turned 99 on May 6. The pic was taken a few days before. pic.twitter.com/ae8Ir13rnR — Evelyn Beebe (@evvie_BB) July 5, 2022

Happy Birthday! My Grandmother turned 102 in February...I hope you have a fantastic day! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/dNCevOErXp — SaraBlues 🌻 (@sarablues624) July 4, 2022

Happy Birthday Gerald, what a milestone!

My lovely grandma turned 100 in January❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ORuLMoVWj — Dr. Jill Ries. Director of Elementary Education (@devmaxposlead) July 5, 2022

A TikTok user recently went viral on the platform by sharing some helpful things she has learned and realized about being a corporate worker. In a series of three videos, Michelle Taha—who goes by @taha_haha_ on the video-sharing platform—listed 13 tips for folks who are employed in office environments, ranging from how to utilize one's yearly paid time off to things to keep in mind when looking for another job. The series has gained more than 2.5 million views since being shared late last month and even sparked discussions about some of the points Taha shared.

In the first video of the series, Taha mentions five things to keep in mind before giving your all to a corporate job and putting yourself at risk of being burnt out. Here they are:

1. "Use ALL of your PTO every year. No one cares that you worked instead of taking time off. You're just making your own life harder."

2. "If you're not getting some kind of raise year to year, find another job. They don't care about you."

3. "Having a job that requires a work cell phone isn't cool, it's exhausting."

4. "Being the hardest working person doesn't get you as far as you think it would."

5. "Saying 'no' is sometimes necessary."

As Taha points out in her video, every employee should take full advantage of their PTO every year despite some companies projecting the message that taking time off—even if it is a break you've earned and fully deserve—is "selfish" as it puts more work on your coworkers' plate. The important thing to remember here is that it is actually an employer's responsibility to staff their workplaces appropriately so that workers taking time off does not impose an undue strain on others or pose a risk to the organization. Additionally, as the TikTok user points out, working yourself to death is not a good plan of action—unlike what some bosses would have us believe—because it rarely, if ever, results in things like raises and promotions.

In the second video of the series, Taha shared five more lessons she has learned over the course of her corporate career:

6. "Always be open to better opportunities. You're replaceable and they'll be fine when you leave."

7. "The best managers are the ones who started from the bottom."

8. "Don't wait for your performance evaluation to ask for a raise."

9. "The odds of you getting a job somewhere are much higher if you already know someone working there. 'It's all about who you know,' is real AF."

10. "If your company offers EAP (Employee Assistance Program), use it! Often you're given free counseling sessions and could even qualify for FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act)."

Taha elaborated on her eighth point in a separate video in response to a follower asking how one could ask for a raise before they're up for a performance evaluation. She recommends that you broach the topic with your higher-ups during a quarterly discussion or at the mid-year mark as the merit salary adjustment or cost of living increase is pre-determined and approved and therefore, non-negotiable. As for how to have that conversation, she says: "Give hard facts, 'These are the ways I've exceeded expectations while meeting deadlines and completing projects beyond the scope of my role.'" On the other hand, according to Taha, it's best not to complain about someone else making more than you or claim you need the raise to afford something you've been meaning to buy.

@taha_haha_ Reply to @hamsandwich85 REMINDER these are my personal lessons I’ve learned and things that have worked for me. What are some things that have worked for you? #corporatelife #workfromhome #businesswoman ♬ Comfort Chain - Instupendo

Last but not the least, the final three lessons shared by Taha are:

11. "Interviews are just conversations. You have to like what they are selling too."

12. "Sending the same resume to every job is a big mistake."

13. "Read and understand a company's drug/alcohol prevention plan. Testing positive for an expired medication could get you fired."

@taha_haha_ #13 tends to suprise people. Do you have any questions about this one? #corporatelife #remotework #businesswoman check out the other two posts and let me know some things youve learned! @taha_haha_ @taha_haha_ ♬ original sound Taha_haha_

Several other TikTok users agreed with Taha's advice and added some of their own, emphasizing the importance of not making work one's entire life and prioritizing their health and happiness before anybody else's business. "They don't put your job title on your tombstone. Stop stressing out. You are here for a short time. Enjoy yourself," wrote a commenter, while another said: "We have to break out of this cycle of letting capitalism overwork us. We have needs and we all deserve a well-rounded life."

Actor James Caan longed for the approval and affection of his father but didn't get it, and he vowed never to make the same mistake with his children. "The Godfather" actor, who passed away on Wednesday, spoke about parenting and why it's important to not carry over negative traits from one's parents. While James Caan might have played characters that bordered on toxic masculinity, he was a sensitive person in his private life and didn't shy away from expressing himself. He spoke about the importance of being sensitive and loving as a parent. "I never saw my dad cry. My son saw me cry. My dad never told me he loved me, and consequently, I told Scott I loved him every other minute. The point is, I'll make less mistakes than my dad, my sons hopefully will make less mistakes than me, and their sons will make less mistakes than their dads," he told Esquire in 2003. "And one of these days, maybe we'll raise a perfect Caan," he joked. Scott Caan is also an actor and is known for roles in "Hawaii Five-0," "Varsity Blues" and "Ocean's Eleven."

HOLLYWOOD - DECEMBER 8: Actors Scott Caan (L) and father James Caan attend the after party for Warner Bros. premiere of the film "Ocean's Twelve" at The Grand Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland Entertainment Complex December 8, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri\Getty Images)

James Cann's death was announced from his Twitter account. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," read the tweet . "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." James Caan has been married four times and is survived by five children—Scott, James, Jacob, Alexander and Tara. Scott Caan and James Caan had a rocky relationship but they patched up later and made peace with it. James Caan was also battling a drug abuse issue when Scott was growing up.



Scott also spoke about his relationship with his Dad. "To say our relationship wasn't dysfunctional would be a lie," he said in 2010, reported PEOPLE. James also talked about not being the best version of himself. "He saw me when I was a little rough around the edges," said James Caan. Even as he was battling drug abuse, Scott was always around him. "I went through some bad times. I lost my sister and I got a little goofy and I got on drugs — coke — and I went through all of that. He was attached to my hip," James said of Scott. "Now, we're really best buddies. ... I'm proud that he's grown up so well," added James. Scott was born to James Cann and his ex-wife Sheila. Scott has also made peace with their relationship, saying he had no resentment toward his father. "He made mistakes that affected him — and me — but he's always been there for me no matter what," said Scott. The pair also starred together in the 2009 movie "Mercy."

HOLLYWOOD - MAY 03: (L-R) Actors James Caan, Scott Caan and actress Wendy Glenn attend the "Mercy" film premiere at the Egyptian Theater on May 3, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Scott also spoke about proudly about his father's will to repeatedly give life a shot. "My dad is a good example of someone who digs into life and goes, 'Yeah, that tore my heart out, but I'm going to try again,'" Scott told Los Angeles Times in 2010. James is a big believer in prioritizing family. "The best advice I give to young actors … was what comes first is my family and my friends. No matter what heights you achieve in this business, what is inevitable in every single case is there is a slide backwards," said James. "Those people who've put all their eggs in the basket where it's everything, those are the people who hurt themselves. They get drugged out, they get really destructive. I'm not saying you shouldn't be the best. But when things go bad, he's got to have his dad, his girlfriend. He's got to have his brothers."

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

James Caan also faced criticism for a stay at the Playboy Mansion, where he said he had Scott 'bring' him girls. "To get over my divorce, I got a prescription to live at the Playboy Mansion for a while," said the actor. "I'd have Scott bring me girls," said the actor. "No one could say no to a cute little boy," added Caan.





In remembrance of the legendary James Caan. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jHynv2BcR9 — The Godfather (@godfathermovie) July 7, 2022

Former President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating 76 years of marriage. The pair tied the knot on July 7, 1946. Looking back at his wedding, Jimmy Carter says, "That's the pinnacle of my life." The former president has always maintained that finding Rosalynn was the best thing that happened to him. They are the longest-married presidential couple, having surpassed the record of 73 years and 111 days set by former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Jimmy Carter credits his marriage for his long and healthy life. "I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life. One of the things Jesus taught was: If you have any talents, try to utilize them for the benefit of others,” Carter told PEOPLE . Carter is 96 while Rosalynn is 93. President Carter is also the oldest living president in American history.

Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter embraces his wife Rosalynn after receiving the final news of his victory in the national general election, November 2, 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rosalynn Carter gave birth to their first child together, Jack, a year after their wedding. They went on to have three more children: sons Chip and Jeff and, after a 14-year gap, daughter Amy. Jimmy Carter says he knew Rosalynn was "the one" straight away. "I just felt compatible with her," said Carter. "She was beautiful and innocent, and there was a resonance. We rode in the rumble seat of a Ford pickup — Ruth and her boyfriend in the front — and I kissed her on that first date. I remember that vividly." He also didn't waste any time and informed his mother that "Rosalynn was the one I wanted to marry."

JUST IN: Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter mark 76th wedding anniversary with a drive by celebration in Plains, Georgia. @CarterCenter pic.twitter.com/SwB83Mkyyd — Blake Eason (@TheBlakeEason) July 7, 2022



Jimmy Carter also revealed that his wife played an instrumental role in his elections. “When she joined me in political campaigning — always appearing without me — she was effective in securing support from doubtful voters, and I soon realized that people were more inclined to express their beliefs or concerns to her than to me. … [S]he liked the entire political process more than I did,” he wrote in his autobiography "A Full Life: Reflections At Ninety," reported The Daily Caller. Carter called Rosalynn his "secret weapon" during his presidential campaign in the '70s. "Jimmy has always thought I could do anything. Always. And so I’ve done everything," said the former first lady in "What Makes a Marriage Last." "I campaigned all over the country. I've done things I never dreamed I could do."

BOSTON, MA - JULY 26: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn wave to the audience during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter July 26, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Senator John Kerry (D-MA) is expected to accept his party's nomination later in the week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The former president said a key success to their marriage was to find their own space within the relationship. "We've survived this long together because first of all, we give each other plenty of space to do our own thing," said Jimmy Carter, reported ABC News . Rosalynn Carter also added that they really like to do a lot of activities together. "We're always looking to do things or find things we can do together, like fly fishing and bird watching and just going out to the pond, catch a fish," said Rosalynn Carter. Their faith is another binding factor in their relationship claims Jimmy Carter, who added that the pair have read the Bible together every night. "We've done that for 60 years, probably," he said. "When I'm overseas and Rose is at home, we know we're reading the same biblical text, and even though we're separated physically, it makes us think about the same scripture and admonition from God, direction from God, before we go to sleep," he said. "So it helps a lot."

A Presidential Kiss Cam featuring President Jimmy Carter 😍 #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/fehHljid4C — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 15, 2019

The couple have also spent many years helping build Habitat for Humanity houses in Nashville, Tennessee. They have worked on more than 4,000 homes spread across 36 years. Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development." The former first lady is the chair of the Carter Center Mental Health Task Force and has been a mental health advocate for more than 45 years.

The couple have spent much of the last two years at home because of the pandemic.













A Twitter user recently shared a thought-provoking observation about yet another invisible hurdle women face in their everyday life. In a now-viral thread shared last month, Toph Cassandra Beifong—who, according to her Twitter bio, is an electrical engineer with AuDHD (a combination of autism and ADHD)—shared how her "autistic brain has to learn by observation" since she does not pick up on social cues like those outside the spectrum. She does so by observing patterns in people's behavior. She recently noticed how men have a knee-jerk reaction of saying "no" to pretty much anything a woman says.

via GIPHY

"I've been asking my male friends to do something—watch if the first response to everything a woman tells you is to refute, say no or something negative. One texted me later: Holy f*ck The problem is, constantly putting up with unwarranted resistance is bad for mental health," Beifong tweeted. "The conversation started off from discussions with married women on dealing with men just resisting ideas with no basis. Including, and I'm not kidding, buying the new black toothpaste. "

via GIPHY

She then went on to demonstrate her point with the help of one example involving trying a new toothpaste. Beifong tweeted how a woman wanted to try using a new black toothpaste but was immediately shot down by her husband. However, when the woman went ahead and purchased it anyway, her husband ended up trying it and actually liking it. "This gets horrid when it piles up. It makes daily conversations with men anxiety inducing for women because you have to literally prepare a defense for everything. In a good no. of cases, women stop mentioning or asking anything. No one wants a fu**ing toothpaste discussion," she tweeted.

The conversation started off from discussions with married women on dealing with men just resisting ideas with no basis. Including, and I'm not kidding, *buying the new black toothpaste*.

W: Let's test this

M: No

W: *Goes ahead and buys*

M: *Uses it* I actually like this — AuDHD Electrical Engineer: Toph Cassandra Beifong (@W_Asherah) June 12, 2022

"Some things you just do. You think, you do. Not everything needs to be a debate. It's 'let's get this' and the person goes 'okay' and then you get the thing. Another was a story of someone's husband chiming in to say negative things whenever she's chatting with friends," Beifong continued. "Oh, he is one of those allies who believed that he's very supportive of women in his life (I'm hoping he's stopped believing that). All while responding with resounding no to things that should not get a no. He didn't say what but he found himself in an argument with his sister."

Me: We should do thing X.

Husband: I don't know, X doesn't sound like my kind of thing

1 week later:

Husband: So and So says this new X thing is really great and I should give it a try, wanna come? — Amanda B Thinking (@AmandaB_strong) June 13, 2022

She explained how the man and his sister argued about "something really petty that he should have just agreed with" until the sister took a moment to ask him what exactly he was resisting. "Which is when he remembered what I'd told him," Beifong wrote. "It's socialized resistance to women speaking—and every man I know does it either subconsciously or consciously. My Autistic brain has to 'learn by observation'—I don't pick up social cues so teaching them to me as a child was likely futile to my oblivious brain. So I kinda 'learn by observing patterns.' Ever since I started my ADHD medication, I'm noticing weird social norms like these."

I just had this conversation with my husband! “You say I’m always so defensive but you set me up in every conversation as the person who has to *prove* even the most minor opinion. It’s exhausting and after 14 yrs I think I deserve the benefit of the doubt” — Gwen Castleberry (@MsGCastleberry) June 13, 2022

You've also got me thinking of where else I see this pattern happening -- specifically anywhere there's an ingrained social narrative of dominance (race, gender, ability, etc.) -- and I do think it's very much a way to establish social dominance. Gross! — Jules Kelley 🌈WELCOME TO THE SHOW🌈11-Jan-2022 (@juleskelleybks) June 13, 2022

I live with 3 males. My husband and 2 minor sons. I am the most educated of the 4 By Far. Everything i say is questioned and negated. I've basically given up speaking — Jen D (@jeduffy) June 13, 2022

Concluding the thread, she added: "It's like pathological demand avoidance but make it something inflicting men when women speak. The problem tends to disappear when it's a man speaking. One person talked about a woman who calls her husband's best friend whenever she needs a huge decision to be made." The Twitter thread hit close to home for thousands of social media users, prompting many to share similar experiences from their own life. "Married 38 years to a man like this. It took a toll on my mental health. I left him. Today, we are friends and he considers what I say. Lesson learned: what we tolerate, persists," tweeted @desertvoice.

It's absurd how many men do this. I can say I need to shift my hours because I have an appointment, and I get the third degree from male bosses just to test if it's serious. But a male colleague does the same, and he's always "oh yeah, bro, you should check it out." — Jenn 🏳️‍🌈✡️🇺🇦 (@JennieTetreault) June 13, 2022

My stepdad is like this. EVERYTHING I said was automatically wrong. Every. Thing. I stopped talking to him altogether after my mom died. I don't need that kind of negative energy around me. — Angelina 💉💉💉 (@MemphisBelle111) June 13, 2022

You can observe this even on this website. Every time a woman makes a positive thread that goes viral, she gets support from other women and negative/antagonistic comments from some men. Same gender disparity every time. — Icona 📚 (@iconawrites) June 13, 2022

"Not unlike the phenomenon in meetings where a woman submits an idea or concept for discussion, and response is minimal, but when a man re-words the SAME IDEA a minute later, the response is enthusiastic. So infuriating," pointed out @themediawitch. Here are some more responses to Beifong's thread:

A corollary to this is when men perceive our refusal to agree to their “correction” as argumentative. E.g.:

Woman: x is better than y

Man: no way. Y is way better

W: no. X is better because z reason

M: why do you have to argue with me about everything?!? — Jen Psaki stan account (@AngryLawyerLady) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile they short circuit when they receive the same treatment from women. Because why would we ever say no when we are supposed to be on the receiving end of resistance? — Attention Nots (@maina_noela) June 13, 2022

And constantly being interrupted as a woman. One evening at a social event, I asked my male partner to notice how many times I'd get interrupted or talked over. He said, no way it's that bad... then all evening kept shooting me incredulous glances like omg, you weren't kidding!🤯 — Polina Buchan (she) (@Polina_Buchan) June 13, 2022

Is this why capable and smart women often voice their good ideas as questions? Smart woman: This can be fixed by doing a and b. Smart woman dealing w grown men: Should we do a and b? A and B would work because [whole thesis]. What do you think? — J Still (@Stillnah) June 13, 2022

The men in the replies proving your point are so funny.



Women: men can never just take our word, they have to object to everything

Men in the comments: THAT'S NOT TRUE!!!!!!!! — kickabel (@kickabel) June 13, 2022

"When a man says 'no', it's the end of the discussion.



When a woman says 'no', it's the beginning of a negotiation." — Cold Grits (@ThatSadiddyBish) June 13, 2022