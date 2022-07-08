When Selena Gomez Got ‘Stuck,’ Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Co-Stars Gave Her ‘Good Advice’

The highly acclaimed comedy series Only Murders in the Building is airing its second season on Hulu . And it seems the show’s leading cast members are closer than ever. Selena Gomez recently opened up about acting alongside her legendary Only Murders in the Building co-stars. And she said some behind-the-scenes advice from Steve Martin and Martin Short helped her to step up her improv game.

Who does Selena Gomez play on ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

On the show, Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora, a resident of the Arconia . Mabel finds herself entangled in a web of secrets and mysteries when her childhood friend, Tim Kono, is suspiciously found dead in his apartment.

This brings Mabel together with two of her fellow true crime podcast-loving neighbors, Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage. And the unconventional trio sets out to discover who really killed Tim Kono.

So far in Only Murders in the Building Season 2, viewers have gotten a look at the fallout from the explosive season 1 finale. The stuffy Arconia board president, Bunny Folger, was found stabbed to death in Mabel’s apartment.

What Selena Gomez had to say about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the new season, Gomez opened up about working with comedy veterans Short and Martin . She praised the actors for always being “on” while filming.

The “Come & Get It” singer told Entertainment Weekly of her co-stars: “They completely just know how to bounce off each other really well. And we applied that to the show of course.”

Gomez then explained how Short and Martin encouraged her to improvise lines. “We would have these ‘freedom takes,’ if you will, where they would throw something at me,” she said. “And my reaction was honestly, genuinely what I think my character would do because half the time I’m like, ‘I don’t really get what you’re trying to do.’”

“I’ve been stuck a few times,” Gomez admitted. “But they give me some good advice and lines to kind of throw back at them.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short have also gushed about working with Gomez

Martin and Short, who have been close pals for over 30 years , also discussed their on-screen chemistry with Gomez.

The trio recently opened up to Deadline about all things Only Murders in the Building . And they explained how Gomez’s character developed throughout season 1.

“What’s interesting is how Selena’s character developed. It takes time to develop a character into a thing,” Martin said. “Marty was always in place, and I was in place, but Selena’s character really evolved into this very special flavoring in the show.”

Short also said of his co-star, “She had the most room to evolve because she was such a mystery when we first met her.”

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop on Tuesdays exclusively on Hulu.

