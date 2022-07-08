ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

When Selena Gomez Got ‘Stuck,’ Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Co-Stars Gave Her ‘Good Advice’

By Amanda Landwehr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The highly acclaimed comedy series Only Murders in the Building is airing its second season on Hulu . And it seems the show’s leading cast members are closer than ever. Selena Gomez recently opened up about acting alongside her legendary Only Murders in the Building co-stars. And she said some behind-the-scenes advice from Steve Martin and Martin Short helped her to step up her improv game.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin | Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Who does Selena Gomez play on ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

On the show, Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora, a resident of the Arconia . Mabel finds herself entangled in a web of secrets and mysteries when her childhood friend, Tim Kono, is suspiciously found dead in his apartment.

This brings Mabel together with two of her fellow true crime podcast-loving neighbors, Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage. And the unconventional trio sets out to discover who really killed Tim Kono.

So far in Only Murders in the Building Season 2, viewers have gotten a look at the fallout from the explosive season 1 finale. The stuffy Arconia board president, Bunny Folger, was found stabbed to death in Mabel’s apartment.

What Selena Gomez had to say about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the new season, Gomez opened up about working with comedy veterans Short and Martin . She praised the actors for always being “on” while filming.

The “Come & Get It” singer told Entertainment Weekly of her co-stars: “They completely just know how to bounce off each other really well. And we applied that to the show of course.”

Gomez then explained how Short and Martin encouraged her to improvise lines. “We would have these ‘freedom takes,’ if you will, where they would throw something at me,” she said. “And my reaction was honestly, genuinely what I think my character would do because half the time I’m like, ‘I don’t really get what you’re trying to do.’”

“I’ve been stuck a few times,” Gomez admitted. “But they give me some good advice and lines to kind of throw back at them.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short have also gushed about working with Gomez

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z4d7y7GDhDE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Martin and Short, who have been close pals for over 30 years , also discussed their on-screen chemistry with Gomez.

The trio recently opened up to Deadline about all things Only Murders in the Building . And they explained how Gomez’s character developed throughout season 1.

“What’s interesting is how Selena’s character developed. It takes time to develop a character into a thing,” Martin said. “Marty was always in place, and I was in place, but Selena’s character really evolved into this very special flavoring in the show.”

Short also said of his co-star, “She had the most room to evolve because she was such a mystery when we first met her.”

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop on Tuesdays exclusively on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Selena Gomez Roasted Martin Short With Only 3 Words

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Click here to read the full article. Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money? Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Selena Gomez Doesn’t Waste Time Thinking About a Different Life

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for the overwhelming majority of her life. Even if you’re not a fan of the entertainer, you likely know who she is. The “Fun” singer was in her early teens when the Disney machine made her into a household name. However, she gained more fame and recognition thanks to her music career and relationships with other famous figures, e.g. Taylor Swift.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Everything to Know

Justice for Mabel! The Only Murders in the Building finale left fans with more questions than answers — luckily, the Hulu series plans to tie up some of those “loose ends” in season 2. The 10-episode comedy starred Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin as the unlikely murder-solving trio, portraying fledgling interior designer Mabel […]
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Selena
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Advice#Arconia#Entertainment Weekly
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

137K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy