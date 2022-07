Mobile frozen dessert brand opens to serve Decatur and Paradise community members, offers community members moments to enjoy the happiness and magic in every day. July 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // PARADISE, Texas. - Bringing brain freeze, sticky fingers and a sugar rush wherever it goes, Frios Gourmet Pops has announced that its newest Sweet Ride is launching in Wise County. Sharing the vibe of its colorful tie-dye van, tasty gourmet frozen treats, and a reminder to slow down and remember the carefree days of childhood, Frios is bringing its one-of-a-kind dessert experience to the Decatur and Paradise communities alongside local resident and entrepreneur, Casey Williams.

WISE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO