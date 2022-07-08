Swig now offers mini chocolate chip cookies in a cup

The potato is really a marvel of the culinary world. It has so many delicious uses. Bake them; roast them; mash them; use them to fashion a hashbrown casserole; enjoy them fried up alongside your favorite burger. Potatoes are amazing. According to Grit, the average American eats 125 pounds of this vegetable every year. Of course, their preferred way is french fried, and collectively, the US enjoys 4.5 billion pounds of french fries each year. If you find yourself craving these salty, crunchy fries more often than you would like to, blame Thomas Jefferson, who is credited with bringing them to the United States after serving as American Minister to France in the late 1700s, per National Geographic.

RECIPES ・ 16 DAYS AGO