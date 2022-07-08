ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, OH

WTOL 11: Waterville Outdoor Amphitheatre

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waterville Landing Entertainment District would be...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Electrical fire on Dorr St

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on Dorr St., near Inverness Club, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. Toledo Fire officials say yesterday, the homeowners were alerted by someone pounding on their door who noticed the fire. They believe it started inside of...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of July 8 - July 10

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend is packed with Toledo-area activities. With weather in the low 80s and no rain in the forecast, these events are a must-do. Downtown will be full of concert goers bringing the funk to Promenade Park tonight as The ProMedica Summer Concert Series returns with George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic, The Main Squeeze and The Robert Randolph Band. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are just $20 for General Admission or $55 for V.I.P.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Touring Waterville’s haunted history

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stories of ghosts and ghouls have been captivating people for centuries, and some say our region is full of them. The historical society in a small Lucas County city has come up with a fun and educational way to share its stories. Waterville is nearly 200...
WATERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
sent-trib.com

Eclipse prep beginning in Perrysburg Township

LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees heard warnings about the need for preparation for the 2024 total eclipse, which is expected bring a huge influx of tourists along major roadways in the area. At Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Agency director, gave a presentation...
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Radio personality Chris Smithers joins River Rat Country

River Rat Country is adding to its line up and Northwest Ohio country music lovers will recognize the newest addition. Cliff Smithers, who has been familiar to Toledo area radio listeners for the last 32 years, recently exited the K-100 morning show and will now be heard 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the internet radio station River Rat Country.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Fryer Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot early this morning on the 5800 block of Fryer Ave, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police say they don’t know how the victim was shot, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment. If you have information, call or...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot overnight on Franklin Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Franklin Ave. around 1:00 A.M. last night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Shell casings were found on the street by police. TPD confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital but there has been no confirmation of the person’s...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtol
WTOL 11

Waterville developers plan new amphitheater project

WATERVILLE, Ohio — It may look like a quiet field, but it may soon hold the sounds of rock and roll. The property near the interchange of U.S. Route 24 and State Route 64 near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville could soon become home to the Waterville Landing Entertainment District, a proposed outdoor amphitheater.
WATERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Squirrel v. transformer knocks out power to BG

A majority of Bowling Green residents were without power this morning for about an hour after a squirrel had contact with a transformer. Mayor Mike Aspacher said the issue occurred on Wintergarden Road around 7 a.m. and affected a substation. “It was relatively widespread,” he said of the power issue....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Nature’s Nursery to hold nature photo contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s nursery is giving photographers the opportunity to gain exposure while competing in a fun photo contest that’ll help raise funds for nature. Nature’s Nursery photo contest is for any professional photographer, dabbling hobbyists or anyone who loves to capture nature in still photos. Nature’s Nursery says the winning photo will be whichever one sells for the most money in an online auction. This allows the playing field among the photographers to be leveled leaving the beauty in each photo to be in the eye of the bidder.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
sent-trib.com

Cancer diagnosis focused Bell

Jan Bell is quite serious about “Quiet Contemplation.”. The name of his photography book is also how he lives a lot of his life. Several times a year, Bell will leave his Bowling Green home for weeks of solitude: Just him and nature. “I’m an outdoorsperson — lots of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

The Peach Truck returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a sweet summer treat that northwest Ohioans look forward to all year -- the arrival of the first fresh peaches from down south. The Peach Truck arrived in Toledo Thursday, delivering the first load of southern peaches to our region. Toledoans lined up at Franklin...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Fine art, music at Levis Commons event

PERRYSBURG — The Guild of Artists & Artisans will return to the main boulevard for the 18th Annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair. This year’s event will be held Aug. 20-21 at the Town Center at Levis Commons’ Main boulevard. “We’re excited to return to the main...
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG eyes changes in response to city pool patron using N-word

Bowling Green officials are implementing changes in response to a young patron repeatedly using the N-word at the city pool and waterpark. During this past week’s Not In Our Town Bowling Green meeting, members discussed a recent incident at the pool, in which a young teen reportedly used the N-word. An adult patron at the pool reported the incident to pool staff.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

$6.3 million rec center proposed for Northwood

NORTHWOOD — Inflation and supply chain issues may be changing the city’s proposed $6.3 million recreation center, but plans continue for a late fall groundbreaking. “$6.3 million is the price we are going to present to city council, to ask them to bond,” Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said. “We did get $1 million from the state. We got that a couple years ago, and then because of COVID and supply issues, the state has said that deadline is extended until July of 2024, but we hope to have the building up by next year.”
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The US Coast Guard’s Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise Marina in Sandusky on Thursday. According to the Coast Guard’s Great Lakes division, they responded to a pollution threat caused by the fire. Officials said multiple boats...
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy