WTOL 11: Waterville Outdoor Amphitheatre

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s nursery is giving photographers the opportunity to gain exposure while competing in a fun photo contest that’ll help raise funds for nature. Nature’s Nursery photo contest is for any professional photographer, dabbling hobbyists or anyone who loves to capture nature in still photos. Nature’s Nursery says the winning photo will be whichever one sells for the most money in an online auction. This allows the playing field among the photographers to be leveled leaving the beauty in each photo to be in the eye of the bidder.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO