Microsoft has set a number of lofty climate and environmental goals. Forget net zero: It wants to be carbon negative by 2030. Ditto for water. How it meets those and other targets, let alone how it uses its clout to reshape the tech industry’s approach to climate, rests on a number of people’s shoulders. But there’s perhaps no one person more responsible for setting Microsoft’s path and figuring out how to get there than Lucas Joppa.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO