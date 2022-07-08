ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok’s Taylor Price: Gen Z Should Take Advantage of the Bear Market

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJFx_0gYq481r00
©Taylor Price

Taylor Price, known as @pricelesstay on TikTok, is a Gen Z financial activist and money mentor. Price says she started a blog and founded Pricelesstay after recognizing the lack of financial education taught in schools. With the goal of ending financial illiteracy, she has educated more than a million Gen Zers on budgeting, saving, investing and paying off debt. Her work has been featured on Fox Business and shows like “Good Morning America,” as well as outlets like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Business Insider and MarketWatch.

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential, here she shares why the bear market is actually a good thing for young investors and what she’s currently investing in.

What do most people not know about investing that you wish they knew?

As a speaker for the Gen Z audience, I wish more young investors knew the buying opportunities in a bear market. A majority of young investors are scared of today’s market conditions. However, I believe this is a time when young people may take advantage of this opportunity — they can purchase assets at a discount and seek longer-term returns.

Building Wealth

What should everyone be doing to build their wealth, no matter how much money they currently have?

Build your wealth by improving your financial literacy by researching free, credible resources online. According to the Global Financial Literacy Center, people who have received a financial education tend to have a higher level of financial literacy. In turn, this can lead to people being less likely to face financial difficulties and ultimately build wealth.

What investments are you focusing on in 2022 to make the most of your money?

To make the money of my money in 2022, I’ve looked towards I-bonds, currently earning a composite rate of 9.62%, indexed to inflation every six months. For this asset class, interest accrues monthly and compounds semiannually.

What investments are you avoiding?

Personally, I am not avoiding any investments in stocks, bonds, stablecoins, real estate or startups because of my age — 22 — and risk tolerance level. I am more cautious about investing in alternative cryptocurrencies and NFTs at this time, but would not say I am completely avoiding these asset classes.

Building Wealth

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0gYq481r00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzzln_0gYq481r00

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Price
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Gen Z#Bear Market#Pricelesstay#Fox Business#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times#Money S Most Influential
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
167K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy