ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UK Think Tank Calls for Global Digital Currency Rules

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Global rules would allow central bank digital currencies to operate smoothly cross-border and speed up wholesale payments, a think tank backed by the City of London Corporation said on Friday. Most central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Watch the Euro, It's Heading for Parity

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance on Monday with flows expected to stop for ten days. Markets fear the shutdown might be extended due to the war in Ukraine, raising recession risks for Europe.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Russia Threatens Broad Ukraine Offensive as U.S. Presses China Over War Stance

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian defenders battled on Saturday to contain Russian forces along several fronts, officials said, as the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposing the invasion following an ill-tempered G20 meeting. A missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded three civilians,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Sacks Ukraine's Envoy to Germany, Other Ambassadors

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had dismissed several of Kyiv's senior envoys abroad, including the country's outspoken ambassador to Germany. Zelenskiy announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary and said new candidates were being readied for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Swinburne
The Associated Press

G-20 diplomats fail on unity over Ukraine, war's impact

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world’s richest and largest developing nations failed to find common ground Friday over Russia’s war in Ukraine and how to deal with its global impacts, leaving prospects for future cooperation in the forum uncertain. At talks that were were knocked off balance by two unrelated and unexpected political developments, including the shocking assassination of a former Japanese prime minister, far from the Indonesian resort of Bali where they were meeting, Group of 20 foreign ministers heard an emotional plea for unity and an end to the war from their Indonesian host. Yet, consensus remained elusive amid deepening East-West splits driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other. There was no group photo taken nor a final communique issued as has been done in previous years, and acrimony appeared pervasive, especially between Russia and Western participants. Although they were present in the same room at the same time for the first time since the Ukraine war began, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointedly ignored each other.
WORLD
Motley Fool

It's Time to Load Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Cloud Stocks

Increasing spending on cloud services is a long-term trend that isn't even close to getting derailed. Veeva Systems is the leading provider of specialized cloud services for the biopharmaceutical industry. DigitalOcean is rapidly becoming the go-to cloud service provider for individuals and smaller businesses that want a simple way to...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Russia Signals an End to U.N. Aid Into Syria From Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia on Friday signaled an end to a long-running U.N. aid operation into northwest Syria from Turkey after vetoing a one-year extension and then failing in its own push for a six-month renewal and greater international reconstruction efforts. The current U.N. Security Council mandate for U.N. humanitarian...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Think Tank#Digital Currencies#Uk#Web3 Investment#Uk Think Tank Calls#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank#Fed#Irsg
The Associated Press

UN fails to extend aid deliveries to Syrian rebel-held area

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council failed in two rival votes Friday to extend humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, with the U.S. ambassador warning that “people will die because of this vote.” After days of consultations, the U.N.’s most powerful body remained divided over the key issue of the length of an extension. Almost all council members favored a year-long extension, which the U.N. secretary-general and more than 30 non-governmental organization insist is the minimum time frame needed, but Russia demanded a six-month renewal, with a new resolution required for another six months. The failure of the U.N.’s most powerful body to agree on an extension came two days before Sunday’s expiration of the council’s current one-year mandate for deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib.
CHINA
WWD

Huda Beauty’s Mona Kattan on The Luxury Closet’s Global Ambition

Click here to read the full article. The Luxury Closet, a leading resale platform in the Middle East, is launching in the U.K. on Tuesday, as it looks to expand its footprint in Europe. Mona Kattan, an investor in The Luxury Closet alongside her sisters Huda and Alya, believes the platform’s VIP concierge service would do well in the U.K., as many affluent Middle Easterners flock to London year-round, residing in areas including Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Edgware Road.More from WWDMarchesa Notte Exclusive Capsule for Rent the RunwayLooks from Dolls Kill's Line Poster GrlInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF Clubhouse The Kattan sisters are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
CNBC

Levi Strauss hikes dividend as second-quarter earnings exceed expectations

Levi Strauss reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates. The clothing retailer reaffirmed its 2022 guidance for net revenue to increase 11% to 13% compared to 2021. Levi Strauss on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and earnings that came in above Wall Street expectations, as the clothing company known for...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Inflation to Dominate Economic Chatter This Week, With CPI Report for June Weighing on Markets

It’s the 800-pound gorilla of economic reports this week. On Wednesday, the Labor Department will report the consumer price index for June, with forecasts that it will top the 8.6% rate for annual inflation recorded in May. A run-up in energy prices last month that has since abated is likely to make for an ugly headline number.
US News and World Report

Foreign Secretary Truss Enters Race to Become Next British Prime Minister

LONDON (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an increasingly bitter and unpredictable contest to 11. Truss, who has held ministerial jobs in a number of government departments including trade, justice and the...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy