Angola's government says former President José Eduardo dos Santos has died in a Barcelona, Spain , clinic after illness.

Tennis fans have taken to social media to mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday. The 23-year-old - who now represents Kazakhstan - came from behind to beat Tunisia's world No. 2...
Olympique Marseille and FC Porto are interested in signing Manchester City full-back Yan Couto. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from City after being on loan at SC Braga last season, and Marseille and Porto are interested in signing the player. The 20-year old himself has said...
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Arsenal eye double deal for Paqueta, Zhegrova. Arsenal are considering making a double move...
Comments / 0