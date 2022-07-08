ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bulgaria's PP party likely to abandon coalition govt plans - PM

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSOMb_0gYq3m5l00

SOFIA, July 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that his centrist PP party was likely to be forced to drop plans to propose a new coalition government because it had failed to secure a parliamentary majority for the time being.

Petkov's cabinet, which had pledged to tackle corruption and had taken a strong stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was toppled in a no-confidence vote last month after a coalition ally quit, stripping it of its majority.

PP has since tried hard to win over six potentially supportive lawmakers needed for an absolute majority and a new government.

But Petkov on Friday told reporters during a visit to the Greek city of Komotini that there had been no luck so far and that time was running out ahead of a deadline later in the day for PP to formally announce its intentions.

"At this moment, I think the mandate (to form a government) will be returned, unfortunately, without the support of 121 deputies," said Petkov.

"We will remain open to dialogue until the last minute."

If PP fails, as seems likely, there will be two more attempts to form a government by other parties, but analysts doubt they will succeed and expect President Rumen Radev to appoint a caretaker government and to call fresh elections, which would be Bulgaria's fourth polls since 2021.

A prolonged political crisis is likely to imperil access to billions of euros in European Union recovery funds and damage Bulgaria's prospects of joining the euro zone in 2024.

It may also impact Bulgaria's efforts to secure stable natural gas supplies after Moscow cut off gas deliveries to the country, which was almost completely reliant on Russian gas, over Sofia's refusal to pay in roubles.

Petkov, who has taken a strong pro-EU and NATO stance, has said a caretaker government may soften Bulgaria's rhetoric against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and seek talks with Russia's Gazprom to restart direct gas deliveries.

Petkov said on Friday that Bulgaria needed a functioning government to keep up with judicial reforms to combat high-level graft and to avoid political uncertainty amid surging inflation and the war in Ukraine.

If new elections were held, he said they would be a test of whether Bulgarians want to have a normal democracy or to see what he called shady interests to continue siphoning off public funds.

"It will almost be like a referendum pro or against the mafia," he said.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumen Radev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Gazprom#European Union#Govt#Russia#Pp Party#Sofia#Greek
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy