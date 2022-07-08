ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

CBS3 SummerFest: Sand Sculptures At Peddler’s Village Bring The Beach To Bucks County

By Jan Carabeo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZqcF_0gYq3gnP00

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday on CBS3. From shopping to dining, there is always plenty to do at Peddler’s Village.

But how about a little bit of the beach in Bucks County. Master sand sculptors have created some incredible designs all around the village just in time for summer.

At first glance, one would think you’d taken a trip down the Jersey shore. But these sand sculptures are nestled between colonial-style shops, and along winding brick walkways.

This is Peddler’s Village in Bucks County.

“Bringing the beach to Bucks County is, is magical,” Joseph Albert, the festival and event director, said.

And the magic will last all summer as Peddler’s Village celebrates its 60th anniversary.

With eight larger-than-life sculptures carved from more than 200 tons of sand, the centerpiece is naturally a tribute to Peddler’s Village — right in the middle of the main green.

“Over 15 feet wide and 16 feet tall,” Albert said. “On the backside you have a lot of the shops. And then, there’s the carousel horse, which is from our carousel on property. You look around and you can spot the different buildings. It’s incredible because you don’t think about it. It’s only made with sand and water. there is nothing else. It’s just sand and water.”

And not only are these sculptures beautiful, but they’re also meant to inspire people to travel to other locations in Bucks County as well. For example, Washington Crossing is less than 15 minutes away.

At Peddler’s Village, there’s a recreation of the iconic painting depicting General Washington crossing the Delaware River.

“Bucks County is steeped in history,” Paul Bencivengo, the Visit Bucks County president, said. “Visit Peddler’s Village, see the sand sculptures and learn about what else you can do throughout our beautiful county.”

Talk about a sand castle, check out the meticulously carved sculpture below. Visitors can find the real-life version nearby in Doylestown.

“Fonthill Castle, that was Henry Mercer’s home, and it’s only 15 minutes away from Peddler’s Village,” Bencivengo said,

Then, of course, what’s summer without a road trip? In Bucks County, that means spotting all of its covered bridges.

“Bucks County is known for our covered bridges,” Bencivengo said. “And it’s a great opportunity to take that drive throughout the county… drive through the 12 covered bridges that we have.”

Plus, there are plenty of spots for kids to dip their toes in the sand at Peddler’s Village.

Kids can plop down in one of the play-all-day sandboxes dotted throughout the grounds.

Fun in the sun and sand – just without all that shore traffic.

There is no charge to check out the displays. Sand Sculptures in the Village will be on view through Aug. 31.

Comments / 1

Related
aroundambler.com

New restaurant proposed for former Friendly’s in Fort Washington

The owners of Jasper’s Backyard in Conshohocken, who also owns Mercedes-Benz at Fort Washington, are seeking to open a restaurant at 325 Pennsylvania Avenue in Fort Washington (Upper Dublin Township). The property was most recently a Friendly’s, which closed a few years ago. The new restaurant will be named The Fort.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Washington Crossing, PA
CBS Philly

All Adoption Fees $5 At Philadelphia PSPCA This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals. All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5. The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here. The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

West Chester Local Recognized as Philadelphia Titan100 — 23-Year-Old Thomas Padula

WEST CHESTER, PA — Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP has announced Thomas Padula, President, Padula Media as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8 th , 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
WEST CHESTER, PA
sauconsource.com

Fun (Half) Day Trips: Bucks County’s Nockamixon Cliffs

If you think it’s necessary to travel hundreds of miles to stand under cliffs that tower several hundred feet in the sky, think again. The Nockamixon Cliffs along the Delaware River south of Kintnersville are an impressive natural wonder that is also close to home. The cliffs aren’t particularly...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerfest#Sculptures#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Peddler S Village
WFMZ-TV Online

People still worried about new Easton apartment building

EASTON, PA. - A controversial apartment building project that city council opposed last year has been revised by the developers and is once again under consideration in Easton. Back in October, city council turned away plans by ANR Development to build a five-story building at 34 and 42 South Sixth...
EASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Record Gas Prices Leave Montgomery County Drivers Trimming Budgets Elsewhere

Montgomery County drivers, rather than curtailing pent-up travel desire, are dealing with the economics by trimming other budgets. Road travel in Montgomery County, having been squelched for months by the pandemic, was just on the verge of returning to normal when national and global factors played havoc with the price of crude oil. Residents, freer to roam, found themselves just as stuck, curtailed by the record-high gasoline prices that resulted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and Interstate 476 are among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Philadelphia. Monday, July 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Bucks County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ryan Eastman, age 29, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 7, 2022, to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for his role in a conspiracy to distribute at least 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Chester County Pennsylvania Breweries

Looking for the best places for a cold-brewed beer in Chester County, PA? There are many breweries in the area, but we've narrowed our selection to the following five. Check out our Chester County Brewery Round-up to see which one is best for you! Then, visit the breweries to experience them for yourself. And, of course, don't forget to bring your camera!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT BUILDING: 5007 Freemansburg Ave., Bethlehem Township. A proposed three-story, 26-unit apartment building across from the CVS store near the Freemansburg/Wagner Drive intersection needs a zoning change before...
ECONOMY
billypenn.com

Housing activists set up new West Philly encampment, with over a dozen tents and a new slogan: ‘We ain’t going nowhere’

Affordable housing activists set up a new protest encampment in West Philadelphia over the weekend, with at least 15 tents so far taking over the lawn facing 40th Street at the University City Townhomes. The installation is part of a multi-group push to keep the 40-year-old residential complex from being sold and redeveloped.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A warehouse plan just beyond Palmer’s border poses major problems for township | Opinion

A 45-foot-tall warehouse is being proposed in Bethlehem Township, immediately adjacent to Palmer Township’s border along Newton Street, and will adversely impact Meadow and Crestview avenues. With the proposed structure and adjacent roadway and loading/parking areas, water runoff onto Palmer’s residential streets and stormwater system will have a massive negative impact, not only on the above-mentioned streets, but the township’s public pool immediately north of this impacted area.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs. ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention. They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs. All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville. But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge. ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem. A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing. But the economy is also playing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy