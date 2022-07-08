CBS3 SummerFest: Sand Sculptures At Peddler’s Village Bring The Beach To Bucks County

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday on CBS3. From shopping to dining, there is always plenty to do at Peddler’s Village.

But how about a little bit of the beach in Bucks County. Master sand sculptors have created some incredible designs all around the village just in time for summer.

At first glance, one would think you’d taken a trip down the Jersey shore. But these sand sculptures are nestled between colonial-style shops, and along winding brick walkways.

This is Peddler’s Village in Bucks County.

“Bringing the beach to Bucks County is, is magical,” Joseph Albert, the festival and event director, said.

And the magic will last all summer as Peddler’s Village celebrates its 60th anniversary.

With eight larger-than-life sculptures carved from more than 200 tons of sand, the centerpiece is naturally a tribute to Peddler’s Village — right in the middle of the main green.

“Over 15 feet wide and 16 feet tall,” Albert said. “On the backside you have a lot of the shops. And then, there’s the carousel horse, which is from our carousel on property. You look around and you can spot the different buildings. It’s incredible because you don’t think about it. It’s only made with sand and water. there is nothing else. It’s just sand and water.”

And not only are these sculptures beautiful, but they’re also meant to inspire people to travel to other locations in Bucks County as well. For example, Washington Crossing is less than 15 minutes away.

At Peddler’s Village, there’s a recreation of the iconic painting depicting General Washington crossing the Delaware River.

“Bucks County is steeped in history,” Paul Bencivengo, the Visit Bucks County president, said. “Visit Peddler’s Village, see the sand sculptures and learn about what else you can do throughout our beautiful county.”

Talk about a sand castle, check out the meticulously carved sculpture below. Visitors can find the real-life version nearby in Doylestown.

“Fonthill Castle, that was Henry Mercer’s home, and it’s only 15 minutes away from Peddler’s Village,” Bencivengo said,

Then, of course, what’s summer without a road trip? In Bucks County, that means spotting all of its covered bridges.

“Bucks County is known for our covered bridges,” Bencivengo said. “And it’s a great opportunity to take that drive throughout the county… drive through the 12 covered bridges that we have.”

Plus, there are plenty of spots for kids to dip their toes in the sand at Peddler’s Village.

Kids can plop down in one of the play-all-day sandboxes dotted throughout the grounds.

Fun in the sun and sand – just without all that shore traffic.

There is no charge to check out the displays. Sand Sculptures in the Village will be on view through Aug. 31.