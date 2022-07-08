ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens News 7/8: Pulling Levers and more

By Vasilis Lericos
baltimorebeatdown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 NFL season: Predicting each AFC team’s non-QB MVP - Kevin Patra. Zero tight ends in NFL history have won an NFL MVP award. Z-E-R-O. That makes Andrews perfect for our exercise. LET’S MAKE HISTORY. Andrews led all TEs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,361), and TDs (nine; tied) in 2021....

www.baltimorebeatdown.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllPanthers

What’s Next for Cam Newton?

The Panthers trade for Baker Mayfield is now official after he passed his physical on July 7th, ringing in a new era of Carolina Panthers football. It is likely Darnold remains on this team as he competes for the starting job during training camp. However, Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte seems highly unlikely.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Texas State
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

4-Star DB Flips Commitment From Alabama To Big Ten Program

In January, four-star defensive back Elliot Washington committed to Alabama. On Friday, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. Washington, a Florida native, has decided to take his talents to Penn State. He announced this move on his Twitter account. "I would like to thank the University of Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs will be glad they didn’t sign

The Kansas City Chiefs missed on some big names in free agency, but their strategy will benefit them in the long run — especially with these three players. Coming off of four straight AFC championship game appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the historic and unpredictable nature that surrounded this year’s free agency period, there were often times that Chiefs fans felt as if the world flew right by them. Divisional rivals were beefing up in ways previously unimaginable, while Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office sat idly by. In hindsight, with the motivation behind their actions leading up to this point now being understood, the organization and fanbase alike will look back on this offseason and be happy with how the plan unfolded.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Baker Mayfield viewed as ‘childish and immature’, divided the locker room in Cleveland

Well, the Cleveland Browns were finally able to move on from the Baker Mayfield era that lasted just four seasons. They ended up getting a playoff appearance out of the first overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, which is incredible considering the team he started with. On the other hand, many would agree that the Browns have had one of the most talented rosters in the past few years.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ravens News 7 8#Mvp#Afc#Pff
NFL

Lamar Jackson denies 'I Need $' picture is a message to Ravens amid contract negotiations

While Lamar Jackson set the internet ablaze with speculation by changing his social media photos on Saturday, the Ravens quarterback said its meaning isn't all that deep. Jackson changed his Instagram profile photo and Twitter header to a picture of a gold grill engraved with the phrase "I Need $", which many thought could be a message to the Ravens amid his ongoing contract negotiations with the team. But with the theories of what this might mean running rampant, the 25-year-old spoke to Safid Deen of USA Today to clear the air, claiming that the pictures had nothing to do with his contract discussions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up about Jackson potentially sending a subliminal message toward the Baltimore Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson bulks up in bid to reclaim MVP form for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban hadn't seen Lamar Jackson since the regular season ended in January. Urban noticed Jackson had bulked up during his offseason training regimen away from the team's facility. He liked what he saw. "This is a game built for big, strong, fast men, right?" Urban...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy