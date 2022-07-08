ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

State trooper rescues kitten

By kylelpj
lincolnparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Louisiana State Troopers saved a Livingston Parish kitten this week and gave it a new home. Trooper Williams along with his Field Training Officer, Trooper Clay Harris, were able to save the kitten from La. 16. Dubbed “Dixie,” they ensured...

lincolnparishjournal.com

Comments / 1

