ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Craig named Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of Year

By kylelpj
lincolnparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuston High School’s girls track and field team has received a double dose of Gatorade for the Lady Bearcats’ efforts during the 2021-22 school year. RHS graduate Bryanna Craig has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Track and Field Player of the Year, following December’s announcement of junior Lily Garrett...

lincolnparishjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
fgazette.com

Former Farmer Holly wins championship

Bobby Holly, a former Union Parish High School Farmer, was a part of the USFL’s initial championship team last weekend. Holly, who also played football at Louisiana Tech following his playing days in Farmerville, and 5 former Bulldogs players, and former Tech head coach Skip Holtz, won the title for the Birmingham Stallions.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fraser’s Field of Dreams

Occasionally my dad took me out to Ruston’s Fraser Field in Woodland Park to see a baseball game. For a ten-year-old, a Fraser Field trip constituted an adventure. The sights and sounds still linger in my memory. The aroma of roasted peanuts sold by a tiny one-legged lady we called Miss Birdie. The pistol-shot pow of foul balls pounding the tin roof of the stands. The stands themselves looking like they might collapse at any moment. Weathered planks supported by a framework of rusty pipe.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

13th class of Grambling Legends inducted

After a three-year wait, the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame held their first induction banquet since 2019 as 11 names were added to the organization’s prestigious list of legends. The Legends Hall of Fame Class of 2022 consists of Clemente Gordon, Andrew Jackson, Robert Taylor and Rodney Tureaud representing...
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Florida State
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Vernon Robert “Bob” Yepson

Funeral services for Vernon Robert “Bob” Yepson, 83, of Ruston, Louisiana, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston, Louisiana. Rev. Tony Smith and Rev. Wayne Ray will officiate and interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Memorial Gardens in Ruston, Louisiana.
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger #2 comes to Natchitoches!

It’s official!!! Whataburger #2 is coming to Natchitoches. It will be located at the corner of Highway 6 and I-49 next the the I-Hop located at near interstate 49. Whataburger is an American privately held, regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in hamburgers. The company, founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
magnoliareporter.com

El Dorado’s Washington Middle School has new assistant principal

Della Davis will join Washington Middle School in El Dorado as assistant principal. Davis has been employed with the district for 18 years, where she has served as a Spanish teacher and counselor. She is excited about this new opportunity, because she will be back in the first school that she started teaching at when she joined the district.
EL DORADO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Gatorade#Purdue University#Louisiana Tech#Triple Jump#Ruston High School#Rhs
MyArkLaMiss

The Miss and Master Black USA Pageant hits the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Miss Black USA Pageant has been around for 54 years and has represented the African American community in a positive light. Founded in 1968, The Miss Black USA Pageant has been happening for years, but for the first time, the Miss and Master Black ArkLaMiss is bringing a big welcome to […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fundraising efforts underway for Huey family

Last week, a Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, killing a mother and son and injuring the father and eight-month-old daughter, and the community has rallied to help show support for the family. Forty-one-year-old Dr. Daniel Huey and his wife, 38-year-old Beth Huey,...
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
lincolnparishjournal.com

Poloron sent Ruston handiwork across the nation

Lincoln Parish has never been considered a manufacturing center. Our economy centers on governmental operations and medical services—the school system, two universities, hospitals, and clinics. With retail and the hospitality and service industries, we seem embrace every economic sector except manufacturing. In the parish’s early days, a few factories...
RUSTON, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Homicide investigation underway, man treated after Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m. - A man threatening to jump off the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday morning has been taken into custody after hours of negotiation. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man is a person of interest in a homicide investigation happening in the 300 block of Woodale Drive just north of Monroe.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the suspect and victim in a homicide case connected to the incident on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday. The following information was released:. “This morning (7-08-22) at approximately 4:41 am the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Garden District expands, celebrates with Neighborhood Yard Party

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Garden District is expanding, and the celebration happened Sunday evening. The Garden District Neighborhood Alliance held a Neighborhood Yard Party on K Street on July 10, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nearly 50 people arrived on the block to enjoy live music, cookies, lemonade, and chalk on the sidewalk for children.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone traveling through Forsythe Park earlier Thursday might have heard the sounds of destruction nearby. Work has begun to clear away the old Swayze Natatorium in the park. The pool has been closed since the late 1990s when cracks were found on its floor. Monroe Mayor...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man charged with second DWI

A Ruston man was charged with his second DWI after crashing his car on Ruston’s southside Sunday. At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a Ruston police officer was on patrol when he saw a Chevrolet Impala in the ditch at the intersection of South Jones Street and Jackson Ave. He suspected the driver, Lugene Harris, Jr., 42, of Ruston was impaired and summoned Trooper Jordan Walsworth of the Louisiana State Police for assistance.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy