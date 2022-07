ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s gas prices are down five cents in seven days. Triple A notes the average price for a gallon of gas this morning is four dollars 86 cents, down a nickel in Ithaca since last week. Demand for gas is down year over year and oil prices remain lower, at around 100 dollars a barrel in early morning trading.

ITHACA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO