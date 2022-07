Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced Munro Footwear Group (MFG) has created an integrated data foundation platform using the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to support its e-commerce transformation agenda. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005020/en/ Heritage Australian Footwear Group Chooses Boomi to Hasten E-commerce and Growth (Graphic: Business Wire) Munro Footwear Group (MFG), Australia’s largest privately-owned footwear company, offers an extensive portfolio of trusted brands such as Midas, Django and Juliette, Colorado, and Diana Ferrari. The company is ready for its next stage of growth — with an impressive retail and e-commerce network firmly established, MFG has identified the strategies and technologies required to deliver what will be a market-leading experience in footwear.

