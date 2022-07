As many as 135 people were killed, tens of thousands stranded in remote regions, and roads in several cities were inundated as record rains pounded Pakistan, marring Eid al-Adha festivities.Around 154 people were injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan, according to the 9 July update by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).At least 57 people, including women and children, were killed in the southern province of Balochistan, one of the country’s poorest provinces.Thousands more people were left homeless, stranded or missing after their homes collapsed after torrential rain continued to lash the region for more than a week...

