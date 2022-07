A California Highway Patrol officer trying to pull over the driver of a silver Audi near Rincon Sunday was shot at but not hit, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of state Route 76 and Rincon Ranch Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the driver shot at the officer but missed before driving away, sheriffs Lt. Nanette McMasters said. No one was injured.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO