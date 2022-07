NEW HAVEN — A funeral will be held Wednesday for a city native who died this month while stationed with the U.S. Army. Pvt. 1st Class Ivan F. Rios, who grew up in Connecticut and Puerto Rico, was assigned to the 1-26 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team when he died, according to his obituary. Rios died July 1 at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, according to his obituary, which did not state why he died.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO