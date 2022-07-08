Mother hit, killed by tractor-trailer after car breaks down on metro Atlanta highway, police say

Police Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting reported at a Subway restaurant on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (welcomia/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman is dead and her child is in the hospital after she and her car were hit by a swerving tractor-trailer, according to police.

911 dispatchers were alerted to a person possibly hit a vehicle on I-675 northbound and Anvil Block Rd. just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators say the woman’s car had broken down and she was standing outside of it when she was hit.

Witnesses say they could see the tractor-trailer swerving in and out of lanes before hitting the woman.

Police say that after hitting the woman, he tried to get control of the vehicle back, but jackknifed across all of the northbound lanes.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger, a child, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Their condition is not known.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who has also not been identified was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane. He is being held in the Clayton County Jail.

