Lehi, UT

2 killed in I-15 crash after SUV stops on highway

By John Franchi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
Two people were killed late Thursday following an accident on Interstate 15 in Lehi.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Pilot suddenly stopped in the middle of the highway without lights just north of the Timpanogos Highway exit at around 11 p.m., and was then hit by another vehicle that attempted to avoid the SUV.

Both the 47-year-old male driver of the Honda and 51-year-old female passenger in the other vehicle, a Toyota, were transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The driver of the Toyota remains hospitalized in fair condition.

The driver of the Honda is believed to be an Arizona resident and may not have been familiar with the area.

According to records, there have been 154 deaths on Utah roads this year.

Comments / 8

wade vest
5d ago

alot of deaths and a ton of people moving to Utah..besides not being familiar, what does that have to do with stopping on a highway? is that a common thing in Arizona?

Reply
5
 

