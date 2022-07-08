ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Endorsement: Re-elect Lori Alhadeff to Broward School Board, District 4

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

There’s a decidedly political edge to Broward’s ostensibly nonpartisan School Board. Those who criticize the board for mistakes and cover-ups over the Parkland shooting or criticize it for defying the state on mask mandates are often loyal supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Then there’s Lori Alhadeff, the board’s most independent voice.

Alhadeff is perhaps the board’s strongest critic of former School Superintendent Robert Runcie, who faces a perjury charge over a grand jury investigation into school safety issues following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was one of the victims.

The lone board member to vote against a mask mandate in Broward schools, Alhadeff called the board’s approval of a mandate “a violation of the law.”

And yet, regarding the governor’s Parental Rights in Education law: “I oppose the homophobic ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill because there is nothing wrong, controversial or objectionable about same-sex relationships or LGBTQ+ Americans. Diversity enriches our state and Broward County Public Schools.”

The idea that Broward teachers are indoctrinating children with critical race theory: “No. … Florida schools and educators are doing their best to create critical thinkers who will graduate with the life skills they need to be productive and healthy members of society.”

Given that the Board was obeying federal guidelines at the time in its mask mandate, we supported its decision and still do. But Alhadeff’s history on the Board shows she’s been an independent, no-nonsense voice, and we enthusiastically endorse her for re-election.

Soon after her election in 2018, Alhadeff discovered the pettiness of Broward politics. She wanted to hire former accountant and college instructor Nathalie Lynch-Walsh as her secretary but Runcie and former board counsel Barbara Myrick said her candidate lacked required secretarial skills, even though she had an MBA, a doctorate and work experience.

In her Sun Sentinel editorial board interview, Alhadeff said: “It’s OK at any age to talk about LGBTQ and someone being gay.” She said she finds the Parental Rights in Education law, which critics call “don’t say gay,” to be homophobic.

A former teacher, Alhadeff’s insistence on accountability even extends to her own board; a grand jury report, still secret, recommends that several School Board members be removed by DeSantis over school safety issues. Alhadeff told WLRN , “If the information comes out that certain school board members should be removed to hold them accountable, then I think that’s important.”

Alhadeff’s challenger is Kimberly Coward, an attorney and former Air Force captain who formerly worked as a guidance counselor at high schools in Pasco County. She did not return our questionnaire, and a campaign representative said her schedule did not permit her to take part in our online candidate interview.

The western District 4 includes Coral Springs, Parkland, Tamarac, North Lauderdale and part of Margate. All district voters can cast ballots in this nonpartisan election on Aug. 23. The winner will serve a four-year term at a salary of $47,189 a year.

Coming Sunday: Our endorsement in Broward County School Board District 5.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hundreds of Citizens policies dropped after home values exceeded $700,000 cap

Rising inflation has cost hundreds of Florida homeowners access to affordable property insurance. New data provided by state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s “insurer of last resort,” shows that the company dropped 2,267 policies statewide during the 12-months ending June 30 because their homes’ replacement value exceeded $700,000.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fed up with emergency room wait times? They’ll improve, Memorial Healthcare’s new CEO says

A new leader took the helm of Memorial Healthcare System last week with plans to improve on some of the major community complaints about its hospitals. One of the biggest complaints has been the wait times and crowds in the emergency departments at Memorial hospitals on the east and west side of the counties. The problem could become exacerbated with COVID hospitalizations rising again in Florida as a new highly contagious omicron subvariant spreads in the state.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland father interrupts Biden speech on gun violence law

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, interrupted President Joe Biden’s speech Monday during a White House event commemorating the new law aimed at reducing gun violence. Oliver could be heard shouting, but exactly what he said wasn’t audible on the video stream of the event on the White House grounds or to some news reporters present ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Margate, FL
City
Parkland, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Parkland, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Jason Pizzo: Put the abortion question to the people

The Democratic Miami Senator anticipates that the Governor will soon be asking the GOP-dominated Legislature for a total abortion ban. With the federal right to an abortion gone and left to state legislatures to decide, Miami Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo’s call for the question to be thrown to voters is blowing up.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida releases school grades for the first time since COVID hit. How did PBC schools fare?

The state Education Department has released grades for Palm Beach County schools for the first time in two years, after COVID-19 brought the statewide grading system to a halt. Before the pandemic, Florida assigned an annual grade to every public school, along with an overall grade for each school district, based on state assessments, graduation...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

STATE ATTORNEY KATHERINE FERNANDEZ RUNDLE SELECTED FOR FLORIDA PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS ASSOCIATION (FPAA) EUGENE WHITWORTH AWARD

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has been selected by the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association (FPAA) for the Association’s highest award, the Eugene Whitworth Award. The FPAA, whose members are Florida’s 20 elected State Attorneys and over 1900 Assistant State Attorneys, was created in 1986 to serve the needs...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Alhadeff
Person
Robert Runcie
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Dan Sweeney
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? Chick-fil-A, Wawa and more on tap for massive Lantana construction site

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1233 W. Lantana Road in ...
LANTANA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Insects ‘on chocolate sauce & M&M’s’: PDQ, Flanigan’s, Burger King all ordered shut for flies & roaches

Eight sweet-toothed flies landed on M&Ms and took the plunge into chocolate sauce — likely resembling chocolate-covered raisins in the process — at PDQ’s Deerfield Beach location, one of three South Florida restaurants that state inspectors ordered shut last week. Flies, live roaches and rodent droppings also...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Safety#Election Local#Broward School Board#The Lone Board
Click10.com

Latest poll shows Crist, Fried in dead heat

MIAMI, Fla. – Charlie Crist was in Overtown on Friday after an invitation from two well-known political leaders, Miami-dade school board member dr. Dorothy Bendross Mendinghall and Christine King, chair of the Miami City Commission. Crist is here to get their blessing and ask for votes. He’s a political...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new 34-story luxury tower will offer 251 apartments in Fort Lauderdale

More high-end apartment living is coming to Fort Lauderdale’s courthouse district south of the New River. OKO Group and Cain International, two developers that are thriving as high-rise builders in Miami, have gone north to build a 34-story luxury tower dubbed One River, with 251 apartments and 2,600 square feet of ground level retail space at 629 SE 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shooting suspect in custody after I-95 chase ends in Boca Raton, deputies say

A suspect in a Broward County shooting led law enforcement on a three-county pursuit Saturday night that ended with his arrest on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting, which took place in the 4000 block of Southwest 18th Street in West Park, left a woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy