Oklahoma State

Heat Warnings, Scattered Storm Chances

By Alan Crone
 3 days ago
Some parts of the state could see scattered storms on Friday as the summer heat persists across Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The weak boundary is nearing northern OK producing a few scattered showers and storms across southern Kansas early this morning. Many locations will remain dry, but a few spots will experience a cooling shower and storm during the early morning hours. This front slowly slides south later today where a few additional scattered storms will be possible near and south of the metro. A few storms this afternoon could produce damaging downbursts of winds. While there will be a few storms, the probability for any given location will remain low. Despite the boundary, moisture pooling on both sides of the front will support another heat advisory and excessive heat warning for most of the area with afternoon heat index values from 105 to 115. Winds will change direction from the southwest to the northeast behind the front at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. As the front moves into far southern OK, a few more scattered storms will be possible Saturday, but mostly along the Red River Valley. We’ll not include any probabilities for our immediate areas Saturday but wouldn’t be shocked to see one or two isolated storms tomorrow afternoon across far eastern OK.

Temps for the weekend will drop a few degrees, with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values will be from 100 to 105. The mid-level ridge will quickly strengthen Sunday and Monday with more triple digit temps before moving west into the Rockies Tuesday. The position of the ridge creates a more favorable upper air flow early next week allowing another front nearing the state Tuesday and Wednesday. This feature brings a few additional scattered storms but will also bring lower humidity resulting a much more comfortable airmass Wednesday and Thursday.

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

