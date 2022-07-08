Man in critical condition after shooting in Berclair, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police investigation is underway after a shooting in Berclair left one man in the hospital.
The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 1000 block of Danita Cove.
Memphis Fire officials confirmed they received a call about the incident at 4 a.m.
The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, Memphis Police said.
No suspect information has been released.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
FOX13 is working to gather more details about the shooting.
