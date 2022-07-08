Operator shortage leads to more MetroBus delays Friday

Several Missouri districts are reporting that school staffing shortages are getting worse. Many schools in the St. Louis area have experienced an increase in retirements and resignations among teachers and now other staffers, such as paraprofessionals and custodians. It's the latest challenge districts face after the pandemic accelerated shortages many were already facing. Many are hoping an increase in pay and unique benefits will entice new hires and convince existing teachers to stay, but some are worried about filling all open positions. Meanwhile, an O’Fallon-based medical marijuana dispensary voted to unionize on Thursday. Bloom Medicinals' workers are the second group of Missouri marijuana employees to do so. Local unions say they are hearing more from workers in the industry as the space continues to grow. And, many Kansas City residents fear that a proposed development in the West Bottoms will harm already established businesses in the area. The project, which still awaits approval, would add residences, offices, shops, venues and a hotel. Its head of development stated that the company has no plans of pushing out businesses and wants to preserve most buildings.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO