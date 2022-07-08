Eugene Pyszka, 79, Mountain Home (Conner)

Venera Larosa Everett of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 94. She was born August 8, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frank and Mary Forgitano Bonfiglio. She married Danny Everett on May 24, 1968, in Waltham, Massachusetts. Venera...
Bakersfield, MO. – A West Plains man has become seriously injured from a crash that happened July 8th at 7AM. Mitchell Barton, 40 of West Plains, MO, was traveling Westbound on Highway 142 three miles East of Bakersfield, when he crashed. He was driving a 2004 Chevy Suburban, and crashed when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned.
The Mountain Home Bomber Soccer Camp begins this week for boys and girls entering fourth through eighth grades. The camp will be held each Tuesday evening through Aug. 2 at Bomber Stadium. All students will need tennis shoes or preferably soccer cleats, shin guards and a soccer ball. In addition,...
Something happened in Mountain Home Thursday that had not happened in 3,624 days or just shy of ten years. A triple digit temperature was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, as the thermometer topped out at an even 100 degrees. Its the first time since Aug. 5, 2012 a triple digit reading has officially happened.
Sunday will be the final road trip of the regular season for the Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team. The Lockeroom is set for an outing with Paragould. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:30.
The annual Deals on Meals event at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot gets underway Monday. Deals on Meals is a chance for listeners to purchase certificates to area restaurants at reduced prices. Listeners can call to purchase coupons for next day pick-up at our studios located at 620 Highway...
The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team lost a pair of games at Paragould Sunday afternoon. Paragould won the first game 10-4. Logen Walker led the Mountain Home offense with three hits and two RBI. In the second game, Paragould topped the Lockeroom 6-5. The Lockeroom wraps up the...
Two Mountain Home teams and another area squad will begin action in the Arkansas American Legion Baseball Junior State Tournament on Monday. For pool play, MacLeod and North Central Arkansas will be in Conway to compete in UCA Pool A, and Alley-White will take part in Fort Smith Pool E at Hunts Park.
Bob Davidson (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its past leaders. Former Interim Sheriff Bob Davidson of Sage died Thursday at the age of 89. In his earlier years, Davidson left Mount Pleasant High School...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Ava Missouri has died after a crash Saturday in Christian County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Tommy Hampton was driving eight miles east of Oldfield Missouri on Highway UU when he hit a deer, causing his Honda motorcycle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
An area man was seriously injured Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident east of Bakersfield. Forty-year-old Mitchell Barton of West Plains was transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Barton was nearly three miles east of Bakersfield on Missouri Highway 142 in...
A nine-year-old girl from Jonesboro suffered injuries to her leg when she made contact with a boat propeller while swimming in Norfork Lake.According to the accident report, on Saturday authorities were dispatched to the Big E bluff on Norfork Lake for a report of a nine-year-old being hit with a boat propeller.
A Baxter County man has been jailed on two-year-old probation violation and burglary charges after being picked up in Wright County, MO. Fourty-two-year-old Michael Shane Burkeen who lists addresses in Gainesville, Mountain Grove and Mountain Home is facing multiple charges in regards to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021. According...
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Newton County. Eighty-three-year-old Royce Freeman of Wynnewood was pronounced dead at the scene in Ponca. According to the Arkansas State Police, Freeman was traveling on Arkansas Highway 74 near Steele Creek. He was reportedly attempting to negotiate a...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduling a full road closure for Highway 178 across Bull Shoals Dam to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates. The road will be closed from 7 in the morning July 19 until 5 in the...
Three men have been arrested in connection with a physical domestic dispute turned violent against others. On March 23, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence to speak to a female who said she had been involved in a physical domestic dispute but removed herself from the scene.
