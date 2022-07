The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO