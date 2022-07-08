ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Gets Gothic-Glam in Spandex Dress & Pantaboots at Balenciaga Couture After-Party

By Tara Larson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COszV_0gYpwrpv00

Emily Ratajkowski wore one of Balenciaga’s most recognizable pieces to the luxury brand’s latest event.

The author attended the dinner and after-party following Balenciaga’s Haute Couture runway show, held in Paris on Wednesday. She hit the event alongside other stars like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Alexa Demie, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell just to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U8f5_0gYpwrpv00
Ratajkowski attending Balenciaga dinner on July 6 in Paris. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

The model donned a black spandex mini dress to the after-party. The dress featured a long pleated piece that fell down the front, giving it the illusion of a midi dress from the front. Ratajkowski added long black spandex gloves to the look, a Balenciaga staple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDde1_0gYpwrpv00
Ratajkowski attending Balenciaga dinner on July 6 in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Ratajkowski finished off her look with one of the most unique shoe trends — Balenciaga’s pantaleggings. The hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings with built-in pointy stiletto boots.This fashion/footwear fusion didn’t start with Balenciaga. Nearly a decade ago, shoe designer Tamara Mellon dreamt up a style she called “legging boots,” which she’d pitched during her tenure at Jimmy Choo without success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Jciu_0gYpwrpv00
Ratajkowski attending Balenciaga dinner on July 6 in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

EmRata attended the Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show before the dinner, also held in Paris. The show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Ratajkowski wore oversized low-rise black trousers with a black tube top and black pointy-toe shoes as she attended the show as a guest. Other notable front-row attendees included Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

PHOTOS: Click to see Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution over the years.

