One of the hottest weekends of the summer is on tap for Colorado as the state sits under a big ridge of high pressure. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and 100s around Denver as well as on the eastern plains and western slope. Even our mountain towns will be well into the 80s. You'll have to get above 10,000 feet to find anything cooler.The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and all of northeast Colorado on Saturday. It runs from 10 am to 8 pm and includes places like Greeley, Fort Collins, Boulder, Akron...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO