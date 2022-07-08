ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans police set up barricades outside court where abortion trigger law hearing is being held

By Heath Allen
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Nearly two weeks after the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, an abortion clinic in Shreveport, Louisiana, is still providing abortions. But the Hope Medical Group for Women faces a looming court...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wibailoutpeople.org

New Orleans fighters for abortion rights close down Canal St. and Loyola Ave., vow to build mass movement

Activists shutting down the streets for abortion rights. Click for Fox 8 video. More than 150 people took the fight to restore abortion rights to the streets of New Orleans July 8. We rallied outside the courthouse to send a message to the oil industry-puppet AG Landry and his millionaire cronies: we will not let them go forward with their war on women, trans people, and all workers. We shut down both Canal St. and Loyola Ave. to tell them we’re done with business as usual.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana sheriff says she’ll defy state abortion law

(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Abortion clinics shut down after New Orleans judges ruling

Abortion clinics were forced to stop procedures Friday after a New Orleans judge lifted the restraining order challenging the state’s abortion ban trigger laws. The judge also moved the challenge to a Baton Rouge courtroom. Pro-life advocate and President of Louisiana Family Forum, Gene Mills said in the end the ban will remain in effect and abortion clinics will close shop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Shreveport, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTAL

Brawl erupts during Shreveport funeral: ‘I just went into prayer’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is charged after violence erupted during a funeral Saturday in Shreveport for the victim of a rolling shootout. It happened just before noon at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church during services for 24-year-old Orlando Puryear, Jr., who was fatally shot July 4 in southwest Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Brandon Smith, age 27 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty, on June 6, 2022, as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment was for possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(8) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Local church group using prayer to face gun violence

NEW ORLEANS — A group of prayer walkers from Christian Unity Baptist Church on Conti Street is facing down gun violence in the Crescent City by going into their communities searching for a solution. The group walks into the areas they live in praying for a change to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
WDSU

NOPD investigating a shooting downtown

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown New Orleans that left one man injured. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:10 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of Iberville Street. Police said the victim was found at the scene suffering from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Police#Protest#Politics Federal#The Hope Medical Group#The Supreme Court#Civil District Court
NOLA.com

Bar association installs young lawyers officers, McGlinchey appointed to International Women’s Forum

Deirdre McGlinchey, the head of McGlinchey Stafford's General Litigation section in the New Orleans office, has been inducted into the Louisiana Chapter of the International Women’s Forum. McGlinchey often represents large manufacturers in product liability cases and has successfully defended clients in individual claims, class actions and multidistrict litigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans leaders closing old Navy base in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is taking the first step of redeveloping the old Naval base in New Orleans. The base has been plagued with problems over recent years. A fire broke out earlier this year, and the building has seen homeless people living there for years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Abita Springs loses appeal in Abita Meadows PUD suit

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a ruling that the town of Abita Springs breached the development agreement it had with Lonesome Development LLC to build a 168-acre planned unit development on La. 36. Last year, 22nd Judicial District Judge William Burris ruled that the town acted...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
fox8live.com

Dead person found inside wrecked vehicle at City Park, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dead person was found early Sunday (July 10) inside a wrecked vehicle at the eastern edge of City Park, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details, but said the male body was found around 6:30 a.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Filmore Avenue. The identity and age of the victim were not disclosed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K945

New Orleans Catholic Archdiocese is Being Investigated by the FBI

According to a bombshell report from the Los Angeles Injury Law News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened an official investigation into the New Orleans Catholic Archdiocese for possible child-sex-trafficking crimes. Reportedly, FBI agents have been interviewing more than a dozen people who claim that they were the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Gunfire in New Orleans CBD

A man was shot multiple times Saturday night along a busy stretch of bars, restaurants and hotels in New Orleans. NOPD says it happened in the 600 block of South Peters Street. That's just about a block off of Poydras Street. "Initial reports show that a male sustained multiple gunshot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy