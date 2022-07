Click here to read the full article. In the same week that Quentin Tarantino called “Peppa Pig” “the greatest British import of this decade,” executives at the Children’s Media Conference in Sheffield discussed how despite challenges such as Brexit, the U.K. remains a leader in animated and pre-school content. Walid Omar, executive Producer at Malaysian based animation studio Lil Critter Workshop (whose output is featured above), said opening up a U.K. outpost last month was a “no brainer” given that they had often looked to the U.K. for script services and were now hoping to begin developing their own IP. ...

