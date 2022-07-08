Boss Blasted for Offering Job Back to Mourning Worker Fired Over Pregnancy
A woman has shared her horrific story about being fired while pregnant, then asked to come back to work after losing her...www.newsweek.com
BTW you were illegally fired during your pregnancy, the offer to come back proves it wasn’t for an unrelated cause. Sue the pants off that business!!!
Don't sign ANYTHING and consult a lawyer NOW!!!!
sue them that is disgusting what they did to you people cannot treat other people like that but I believe in karma it goes around comes around. don't go back to work for them don't talk to them do everything by email that way you have proof of your conversations
