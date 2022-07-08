ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Boss Blasted for Offering Job Back to Mourning Worker Fired Over Pregnancy

By Leonie Helm
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman has shared her horrific story about being fired while pregnant, then asked to come back to work after losing her...

Comments / 4

Colleen Fahey Reich
2d ago

BTW you were illegally fired during your pregnancy, the offer to come back proves it wasn’t for an unrelated cause. Sue the pants off that business!!!

Sylvia Wood
3d ago

Don't sign ANYTHING and consult a lawyer NOW!!!!

Linda Corey
1d ago

sue them that is disgusting what they did to you people cannot treat other people like that but I believe in karma it goes around comes around. don't go back to work for them don't talk to them do everything by email that way you have proof of your conversations

