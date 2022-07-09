Vigil held to honor Ramapo HS teen fatally shot early Friday morning

A Rockland County community honored the life of a Ramapo High School rising senior who was fatally shot early Friday morning.



The vigil was in honor of 17-year-old Trey Cineus, an honor roll student who competed in track and basketball and brought a smile to everyone's face.

Hundreds of people who knew him shared stories at the vigil about the impact he's leaving behind

His family tells News 12 he was shot around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning after leaving a party and walking back to his car near 150 West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley.

His family has no idea who would've done this to Trey and people at the vigil say he wasn't involved in any violence.

After the vigil, the group took a lap around the track for Trey and put candles in the shape of the letter "T" and a heart.

Spring Valley police are still investigating this case and as of now, the shooter is still out there.

The motive or what led up to this deadly attack is still unknown.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Galli at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org .